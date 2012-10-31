* Cooler weather for the next week should boost demand
* Storm Sandy knocks out power, dampens East Coast loads
* Front futures gain for 2nd month, up 11 percent in Oct
* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures eked out a slim gain on Wednesday, as cooler weather
moved east and helped lift demand despite widespread power
outages from Hurricane Sandy that reduced overall power load.
Hurricane Sandy, which came ashore in New Jersey late on
Monday, knocked out power to more than 8 million customers in
the northeastern United States, cutting demand for gas used to
generate electricity by up to 1 billion cubic feet per day.
But traders noted that power outages on Wednesday had
already dropped to about 5.7 million.
Nuclear plant outages, partly due to Sandy, have topped
32,000 megawatts, their second highest in more than a decade,
and should at least partly offset the lost load from downed
power lines. Plants burning gas typically come into service, if
needed, to replace missing nuclear generation.
"We'll work out of the negative (bearish) impact from Sandy,
and the weather looks somewhat supportive and the nuclear
outages are supportive," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer
Financial in Chicago.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.1 cent at $3.692 per million British thermal
units after trading between $3.68 and $3.778. Other futures
contracts finished down slightly.
The nearby contract hit a one-year high of $3.82 on Tuesday,
mostly due to a 33-cent premium in the December contract when it
rolled into front position after November's expiry on Monday.
For the month of October, front futures posted an 11.2
percent rise, much of it due to the December roll. It was the
second straight monthly gain but fell well short of the 18.6
percent spike in September, which was the biggest one-month
increase in three years.
Private forecaster MDA EarthSat still expects temperatures
for the eastern half of the nation to mostly remain below normal
for the next five days, then moderate to normal or slightly
below next week.
Many fundamental traders expect any upside to be difficult
to sustain until much colder weather arrives, with inventories
still at record highs for this time of year and production at or
near an all-time peak.
Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved
much higher, say above the $4 mark, they could increase supply
by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand
by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation.
That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could
trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year
lows below $2 back in April.
INVENTORIES SET TO HIT ALL-TIME PEAK
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
that total gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 19 had
climbed to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that
time of year and just 9 billion cubic feet shy of the all-time
peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November.
Traders and analysts were waiting for the next EIA storage
report on Thursday, with most expecting stocks to have gained 67
bcf last week, according to a Reuters poll released on
Wednesday.
Stocks rose an adjusted 82 bcf during the same week last
year, while the five-year average build for that week is 57 bcf.
If Thursday's build matches the Reuters poll estimate, it
would easily drive storage to a new record high above 3.9 tcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 83 percent, storage is 91
percent full and already well above the average peak for the
year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November.
Traders and analysts expect stocks to peak between 3.925 tcf
and 3.950 tcf before winter withdrawals begin.
DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG
Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the
last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking
at 936 last October.
The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low
just last week, but so far production has not shown any
significant signs of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or
near a record pace.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Grant
McCool and Alden Bentley)