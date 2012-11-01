* Storage reaches new peak, 1 or 2 more builds expected
* Widespread eastern power outages from Sandy dampen loads
* Cold forecasts for next two weeks should boost demand
* Coming up: EIA gas production data, Baker Hughes rig data
Friday
(Adds trader quote, background, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Most U.S. natural gas futures
ended slightly higher on Thursday, with the front contract
propped up by colder weather forecasts for the next two weeks
despite bearish concerns about a government report showing
inventories hit record highs.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
domestic gas inventories rose last week by 65 billion cubic feet
to 3.908 trillion cubic feet, easily eclipsing the previous
record high of 3.852 tcf hit last November.
While the build fell just short of the Reuters poll estimate
of 67 bcf and was viewed as neutral, traders said some expected
storage to push further into record territory in the next two
weeks.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report
range from 15 bcf to 40 bcf. Last year during that week, stocks
rose 48 bcf, while the five-year average is 36 bcf.
"The (EIA) build was not far off the mark, but we're
expecting a little cold coming in, so that's holding us up," a
Pennsylvania-based trader said.
But the trader added, "I'm anxious to see next week's
(storage) number with all the lost demand this week though nuke
outages may have counteracted some of that."
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.7 cent at $3.699 per million British thermal
units after trading between $3.653 and $3.742.
Traders said widespread power outages along the East Coast
this week from Hurricane Sandy had slowed demand and may have
forced excess gas into storage.
But they agreed that strong nuclear plant outages, partly
due to the storm, should have offset at least some of the lost
load from downed power lines this week, making next week's
storage estimate more difficult to peg.
Plants burning gas typically come into service, if needed,
to replace missing nuclear generation.
At its peak this week, Sandy knocked out power to nearly 8.5
million customers and cut demand for gas used to generate
electricity by up to 1 billion cubic feet per day. But traders
noted that power outages on Thursday had already dropped to
about 4.5 million.
Nuclear plant outages topped 32,000 megawatts on Wednesday,
their second highest in more than a decade.
Traders noted that colder weather had moved east this week
and helped lift demand for heating.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average below
normal for the next 10 days, with overnight lows frequently
dipping into the 30s Fahrenheit, and some 20s F possible
particularly in the Midwest.
But many fundamental traders expect any move up in prices to
be difficult without sustained cold to boost demand, with
inventories at all-time highs and production at or near a record
peak.
Traders and analysts caution that if gas prices move much
higher, say above the $4 mark, they could increase supply by
encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by
making gas less competitive with coal for power generation.
INVENTORIES HIT ALL-TIME PEAK
The weekly storage build trimmed the surplus relative to
last year by 17 bcf to 136 bcf, or 4 percent above the same week
in 2011. However, it added 8 bcf to the excess versus the
five-year average, increasing that surplus to 259 bcf, or 7
percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 85 percent, storage is 92
percent full and should provide a comfortable cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply.
Based on current weather forecasts, traders expect one or
two more weekly inventory builds to drive storage further into
record territory, peaking just shy of 3.95 tcf before winter
withdrawals begin.
DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG
Traders were waiting for the next drilling rig report from
Baker Hughes on Friday as well as EIA gross gas production data
for August, which was delayed from Wednesday due to the storm.
Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the
last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking
at 936 last October.
The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low
just last week, but so far production has not shown any
significant signs of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or
near a record pace.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Dale
Hudson)