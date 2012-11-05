* Cold weather this week seen lifting demand
* Milder late-week outlook, record supplies limit upside
* Nuclear power plant outages remain high
* Coming up: EIA short-term energy outlook Tuesday
(Releads, adds analyst quote, technicals, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 5 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended flat on Monday, as prices garnered support from
some chilly weather this week that should boost demand for
heating despite ongoing concerns about record-high supplies.
But while cold weather in the Northeast and Midwest, two key
gas consuming regions, could prop up prices temporarily, many
traders remain skeptical of the upside, with temperatures
expected to moderate later in the week and inventories and
production still at or near all-time highs.
"We've got some good (cold) weather for the next couple of
days, but the forecast after that is near to above normal. With
inventories at record highs, it's hard to talk about a
significant rally," said Tom Saal at INTL FCStone in Miami.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended unchanged at $3.554 per million British thermal
units after trading between $3.506 and $3.588. The nearby
contract hit a one-year high of $3.82 last Tuesday.
Other months finished down slightly.
Some technical traders said they expected more downside in
the near term, noting the chart picture had turned bearish after
the front-month closed below support at $3.60, an area of
previous resistance, in the last two sessions.
Nuclear plant outages this week were still running well
above last year and the five-year average, and should add some
demand for gas since plants burning gas typically come into
service, if needed, to replace missing nuclear generation.
But some traders caution that if gas prices move much
higher, towards the $4 level, they could increase supply by
encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by
making gas less competitive with coal for power generation.
After a few more days of chilly weather for the eastern half
of the nation, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects
temperatures to average normal or above normal in its six- to
10-day and 11- to 15-day outlooks.
GAS DRILLING CLIMBS, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed that the gas-directed rig
count rose last week by eight to 424 after posting a 13-year low
the previous week.
While the gas rig count has gained only 10 times this year,
four of those gains have occurred in the last seven weeks,
stirring concerns that the recent uptick in gas prices might be
encouraging producers to increase supply.
Still, drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most
of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since
peaking at 936 in October 2011. The problem is that production,
so far, has not shown any significant signs of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or
near a record pace.
Traders were waiting for the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, looking
for the agency's latest estimates on gas supply and demand.
INVENTORIES NOTCH NEW PEAK
EIA data last week showed domestic gas inventories for the
week ended Oct. 26 had climbed to 3.908 trillion cubic feet,
easily eclipsing the previous record high of 3.852 tcf hit last
November.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
Based on recent weather forecasts, traders expect one or two
more weekly inventory builds to drive storage further into
record territory, peaking just shy of 3.95 tcf before winter
withdrawals begin.
Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range
from 15 billion to 40 billion cubic feet. Last year during that
week, stocks rose 48 bcf, while the five-year average is 36 bcf.
Traders said this week's inventory number will be difficult
to peg, noting Hurricane Sandy knocked out power last week to
nearly 8.5 million customers and cut demand for gas used to
generate electricity by up to 1 bcf per day. Power outages early
Monday had been cut to about 1.3 million.
While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 85 percent, storage is 92
percent full and should provide a comfortable cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply.
(Additional reporting By Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)