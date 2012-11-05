* Cold weather this week seen lifting demand * Milder late-week outlook, record supplies limit upside * Nuclear power plant outages remain high * Coming up: EIA short-term energy outlook Tuesday (Releads, adds analyst quote, technicals, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Nov 5 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended flat on Monday, as prices garnered support from some chilly weather this week that should boost demand for heating despite ongoing concerns about record-high supplies. But while cold weather in the Northeast and Midwest, two key gas consuming regions, could prop up prices temporarily, many traders remain skeptical of the upside, with temperatures expected to moderate later in the week and inventories and production still at or near all-time highs. "We've got some good (cold) weather for the next couple of days, but the forecast after that is near to above normal. With inventories at record highs, it's hard to talk about a significant rally," said Tom Saal at INTL FCStone in Miami. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended unchanged at $3.554 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.506 and $3.588. The nearby contract hit a one-year high of $3.82 last Tuesday. Other months finished down slightly. Some technical traders said they expected more downside in the near term, noting the chart picture had turned bearish after the front-month closed below support at $3.60, an area of previous resistance, in the last two sessions. Nuclear plant outages this week were still running well above last year and the five-year average, and should add some demand for gas since plants burning gas typically come into service, if needed, to replace missing nuclear generation. But some traders caution that if gas prices move much higher, towards the $4 level, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. After a few more days of chilly weather for the eastern half of the nation, private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures to average normal or above normal in its six- to 10-day and 11- to 15-day outlooks. GAS DRILLING CLIMBS, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG Baker Hughes data on Friday showed that the gas-directed rig count rose last week by eight to 424 after posting a 13-year low the previous week. While the gas rig count has gained only 10 times this year, four of those gains have occurred in the last seven weeks, stirring concerns that the recent uptick in gas prices might be encouraging producers to increase supply. Still, drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. The problem is that production, so far, has not shown any significant signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or near a record pace. Traders were waiting for the U.S. Energy Information Administration's short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, looking for the agency's latest estimates on gas supply and demand. INVENTORIES NOTCH NEW PEAK EIA data last week showed domestic gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 26 had climbed to 3.908 trillion cubic feet, easily eclipsing the previous record high of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Based on recent weather forecasts, traders expect one or two more weekly inventory builds to drive storage further into record territory, peaking just shy of 3.95 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 15 billion to 40 billion cubic feet. Last year during that week, stocks rose 48 bcf, while the five-year average is 36 bcf. Traders said this week's inventory number will be difficult to peg, noting Hurricane Sandy knocked out power last week to nearly 8.5 million customers and cut demand for gas used to generate electricity by up to 1 bcf per day. Power outages early Monday had been cut to about 1.3 million. While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 85 percent, storage is 92 percent full and should provide a comfortable cushion to meet any spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. (Additional reporting By Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)