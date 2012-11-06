* Chilly weather this week seen lifting demand
* Power still out for nearly 1 mln customers post Sandy
* Nuclear power plant outages remain high, support prices
* Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Tuesday, backed by expectations for a fairly light
weekly inventory build and by chilly weather this week that has
stirred more heating demand despite concerns about record-high
supplies.
"Temperatures are pretty cold this week, and there's a storm
headed up the East Coast, not as big as Sandy, but it could
bring some snow and wind and knock down power lines again," said
Gelber & Associates market analyst Aaron Calder.
Many traders remained skeptical of the upside, with
temperatures expected to moderate later in the week and
inventories and production still at or near all-time highs.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 6.3 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $3.617 per
million British thermal units after trading between $3.513 and
$3.62. The nearby contract hit a one-year high of $3.82 last
Tuesday.
Traders noted that nuclear plant outages this week were
still running well above last year and the five-year average and
should also lend some support to gas prices. Plants burning gas
are typically used to replace any lost nuclear generation.
But after two or three more days of cold, AccuWeather.com
expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas
consuming regions, to warm to above normal later this week and
early next week as daytime highs climb into the high-50s or
low-60s Fahrenheit, levels that should slow overall demand.
Some traders caution that if gas prices move much higher,
towards the $4 level, they could increase supply by encouraging
producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas
less competitive with coal for power generation.
GAS DRILLING CLIMBS, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG
In its November short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, the
U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects marketed
gas production in 2013 to match 2012's estimated record level of
68.84 billion cubic feet per day. That was a downward revision
from the agency's previous 2013 estimate of 69.22 bcf per day.
EIA lowered its estimate for consumption next year,
expecting demand to slip by 0.47 bcf per day, or 0.7 percent,
from 2012 to 69.28 bcf daily. Expected declines in the electric
power sector due to higher gas prices should offset gains in
residential, commercial and industrial use.
Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the
last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking
at 936 in October 2011. The problem is that production, so far,
has not shown any significant signs of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or
near a record pace.
INVENTORIES NOTCH NEW PEAK
EIA data last week showed domestic gas inventories for the
week ended Oct. 26 had climbed to 3.908 trillion cubic feet,
easily eclipsing the previous record high of 3.852 tcf hit last
November.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
Based on recent weather forecasts, traders expect one or two
more weekly inventory builds to drive storage further into
record territory, peaking just shy of 3.95 tcf before winter
withdrawals begin.
Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range
from 16 bcf to 40 bcf, with most in the mid- to high-20s. Last
year during that week, stocks rose 48 bcf, while the five-year
average is 36 bcf.
Traders said this week's inventory number will be difficult
to peg, noting Hurricane Sandy knocked out power last week to
nearly 8.5 million customers and cut demand for gas used to
generate electricity by up to 1 bcf per day. Power outages early
Tuesday had fallen below 1 million.
While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 85 percent, storage is 92
percent full and should provide a comfortable cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply.
(Additonal reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)