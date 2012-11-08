* Front month still well below last week's 2012 peak * More than 670,000 on East Coast lack power post-Sandy * Nuclear power plant outages remain high * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Thursday, extending losses for a second straight day, as milder weather on tap in long-term outlooks and expectations for another healthy build to already record high inventories weighed. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 27 billion cubic feet when it is released today at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 48 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average build for that week is 36 bcf. While some pessimism remained over prospects for U.S. economic growth after President Barack Obama's re-election, some traders said cold near-term weather in the Northeast and a large number of nuclear power plants still offline for maintenance could limit more downside. More than 670,000 customers in the Northeast remained without power as of late Wednesday, more than a week after Hurricane Sandy knocked down power lines across the region. Nuclear plants that shut due to floodwaters during the storm had returned to service, but a number remained out for autumn refueling, a factor that has supported gas prices as utilities replace lost nuclear generation with gas-fired units. Nuclear outages totaled about 26,900 megawatts, or 27 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 27,800 MW out on Wednesday, but up from 18,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,700 MW. As of 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.532 per million British thermal units, down 4.6 cents, or just over 1 percent. The contract rose to $3.82 early last week, the highest level for a front month since November 2011. Despite the near-term cold in the Northeast, the National Weather Service six-to-10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern half of the nation and below-normal readings in much of the West. RECORD INVENTORIES EIA data last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous week by 65 bcf to 3.908 trillion cubic feet, easily eclipsing the prior record high of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.95 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. RIG COUNT RISES AGAIN The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by eight last week to 424, after posting a 13-year low the previous week, data from Baker Hughes showed. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) While the gas rig count has gained only 10 times this year, four of those increases have occurred in the last seven weeks, stirring concerns that the uptick in gas prices in the last month might be encouraging producers to hook up more wells. Still, the decline in gas-directed drilling over the last year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011 - has also fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output. But production has not shown any significant signs of slowing, with the associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells keeping dry gas flowing at or near a record pace. (Editing from Sofina Mirza-Reid)