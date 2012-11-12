* Front month still well below recent 2012 peak
* Post-Sandy power outages under 167,000 on East Coast
* Nuclear power plant outages remain high
* Coming up: API oil data Wed; EIA oil, gas data Thurs
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Monday, lifted by the return of weekday
industrial demand despite fairly mild weather across most of the
country.
Nuclear power plant outages remained numerous, adding more
support to prices as utilities replace the lost nuclear
generation with gas-fired units.
But most traders expect concerns over record-high
inventories to limit any further upside.
Nuclear outages totaled about 25,500 megawatts, or 25
percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from 26,100 MW out on
Friday, but up from 16,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of about 20,600 MW.
Fewer than 167,000 customers in three East Coast states
remained without power as of Sunday, nearly two weeks after
Hurricane Sandy knocked down power lines across the region and a
second storm added to outages.
As of 9:23 a.m. EST (1423 GMT), NYMEX front-month December
natural gas futures were at $3.538 per million British
thermal units, up 3.5 cents, or about 1 percent.
The contract rose to $3.82 on Oct. 30, the highest level for
a front month since November 2011.
The National Weather Service's six-to-10-day outlook issued
on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the
entire nation, with below-normal readings only in the Southeast.
RECORD INVENTORIES
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the prior week
by 21 billion cubic feet to a record of 3.929 trillion cubic
feet, 3 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 7 percent above
the five-year average.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early estimates for this week's EIA storage report range
from a build of 15 bcf to a draw of 5 bcf. Last year during that
week stocks rose 20 bcf, while the five-year average build for
the week is 17 bcf.
RIGS DROP, PRODUCTION FAILS TO SLOW
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 11 to 413, the third drop in the last
five weeks and the lowest level since early June 1999.
Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the
year, with gas rigs falling some 56 percent since peaking at 936
in October 2011.
The steep slide fed expectations that producers might soon
curb record output, but so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquids wells has kept dry gas flowing at or near
a record pace. New pipeline capacity scheduled in some
bottlenecked shale plays later this year could prompt producers
to hook up more wells and add gas to supply.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)