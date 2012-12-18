* Some cooler weather in long-term forecasts * High inventories, production should limit gains * Prices continue to rebound from Friday's 2-1/2-month low * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Dec 18 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher for a second straight session early on Tuesday, continuing to rebound from seven straight losses that saw prices fall to 2-1/2-month lows on Friday. Traders said some cooler weather in the most recent long-term weather forecasts should finally boost heating demand in consuming regions. Some traders also said the market was oversold and due for a bounce after sliding 10 percent in the seven sessions prior to Monday. But many expect still bloated inventories to limit gains. As of 9:21 a.m. EST (1421 GMT), front-month January gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.42 per million British thermal units, up 6.2 cents, or nearly 2 percent. The front month contract, which fell to a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 on Friday, also hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late November. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Monday again called for below-normal temperatures across the Northwest and the mid-Atlantic. Some above-normal readings were expected in South Texas and near-normal temperatures were expected for most of the remainder of the nation. Nuclear outages totaled about 12,000 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, even with Monday's outages, but up from 10,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,700 MW. WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion cubic feet, countering market expectations for a single-digit decline. Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago benchmark for the first time since November 2011. It also added to the surplus relative to the five-year average, increasing that total to 8 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. The surplus to both last year and the five-year average is expected to widen further in this week's report, with early withdrawal estimates ranging from 57 bcf to 89 bcf, well short of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and a five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. RIGS DECLINE AGAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by one last week to 416, just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted five weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. An EIA report last week said gas output in 2013 is expected to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, a third straight annual record. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)