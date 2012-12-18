* Some cooler weather in long-term forecasts
* High inventories, production should limit gains
* Prices continue to rebound from Friday's 2-1/2-month low
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Dec 18 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher for a second straight session early on Tuesday,
continuing to rebound from seven straight losses that saw prices
fall to 2-1/2-month lows on Friday.
Traders said some cooler weather in the most recent
long-term weather forecasts should finally boost heating demand
in consuming regions.
Some traders also said the market was oversold and due for a
bounce after sliding 10 percent in the seven sessions prior to
Monday.
But many expect still bloated inventories to limit gains.
As of 9:21 a.m. EST (1421 GMT), front-month January gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.42
per million British thermal units, up 6.2 cents, or nearly 2
percent.
The front month contract, which fell to a 2-1/2-month low of
$3.261 on Friday, also hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late
November.
The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast
issued on Monday again called for below-normal temperatures
across the Northwest and the mid-Atlantic. Some above-normal
readings were expected in South Texas and near-normal
temperatures were expected for most of the remainder of the
nation.
Nuclear outages totaled about 12,000 megawatts, or 12
percent of U.S. capacity, even with Monday's outages, but up
from 10,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of
about 7,700 MW.
WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion
cubic feet, countering market expectations for a single-digit
decline.
Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas
inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first
week of December.
The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week
last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago
benchmark for the first time since November 2011.
It also added to the surplus relative to the five-year
average, increasing that total to 8 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago,
making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed
into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory
overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes
in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply.
The surplus to both last year and the five-year average is
expected to widen further in this week's report, with early
withdrawal estimates ranging from 57 bcf to 89 bcf, well short
of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last
year and a five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf.
RIGS DECLINE AGAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by one last week to 416, just above the 13-1/2-year
low of 413 posted five weeks ago.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more
than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011
at 936 in October. But so far production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
An EIA report last week said gas output in 2013 is expected
to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, a third straight
annual record.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)