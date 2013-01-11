* Front month remains above last week's 3-month spot low * Cold weather back on tap in longer-term outlooks * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Jan 11 U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 2 percent early on Friday, boosted in a second straight day of short-covering ahead of some late-month cold weather. Thursday's much larger-than-expected drawdown from winter inventories - the biggest in about two years - also kept momentum to the upside, traders said. As of 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.268 per million British thermal units, up 7.5 cents, or more than 2 percent. The front month fell to $3.05 last week, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late September. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Thursday called for below-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some near-normal readings only in the Southeast. BIG STORAGE DRAW BUT STOCKS ABOVE AVERAGE Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories fell last week by 201 billion cubic feet, above industry expectations for a 186-bcf draw. The decline easily beat last heating season's peak draw of 192 bcf during the week ended Jan. 20, 2012, and may reflect some permanent underlying growth in demand this year as utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Despite the large draw, storage remains at 3.316 trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below year-ago levels, but nearly 11 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t) Inventories started the heating season in early November at a record high 3.929 tcf, the fourth straight year in which inventories have headed into the heating season at an all-time peak. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's storage report ranged from 100 bcf to 143 bcf, well above the 89 bcf pulled from inventories during the same week last year, but below the five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. RIGS GAIN, OUTPUT NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count rose by eight to 439, its third straight weekly gain. But drilling for natural gas has mostly declined for more than a year, with gas rigs down 53 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The EIA this week said it expects gas output in 2013 to rise to a record of 69.84 bcf per day, the third straight annual record. (Editing by Dale Hudson)