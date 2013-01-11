* Futures end week up 1.2 pct after 5.2 pct loss last week
* Thursday's big storage draw beats last winter's peak drop
* Record-high production limits upside in prices
* Coming up: CFTC trade data on Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Jan 11 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended higher on Friday for a second straight day, backed
by a bullish weekly report on inventories and colder forecasts
for next week, particularly in the Midwest, that should stir
more heating demand.
"That was a big storage draw yesterday and definitely saved
prices from breaking below $3. The forecasts look colder for
next week but we have to see how they look on Monday," a
Texas-based trader said.
"If we don't get some sustained (cold) weather soon, prices
could be in trouble," he added.
Traders agreed Thursday's 201-billion-cubic-feet weekly gas
inventory draw was bullish, noting it came in well above the
Reuters poll estimate of 186 bcf and may reflect a more
permanent, structural shift in demand as utilities continue to
switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.
But while the outlook for next week is cooler than the balmy
temperatures seen this week, few traders expect much upside in
prices with no extreme cold on the horizon and inventories as
well as production still at or near all-time highs.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 13.4 cents, or 4.2 percent, at $3.327 per
million British thermal units after trading between $3.178 and
$3.341.
The front contract, which lost 5.2 percent last week,
finished this week with a 1.2 percent gain, largely due to a 6.9
percent spike in the last two sessions, the biggest two-day run
up in 2-1/2 months.
After a mild week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in
the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to
near normal or slightly below normal next week, as daytime highs
drop into the 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit.
Traders said gas prices could pick up support from nuclear
plant outages, which are running at about 8,700 megawatts this
week, or 2,100 MW above average for this time of year.
Gas-fired plants are typically used to offset any lost
nuclear generation, and traders said the cooler outlook for next
week might increase the need for replacement power.
GAS RIG COUNT FALLS, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by five this week to 434, the first drop in four
weeks. The count is hovering just above the 13-1/2-year low of
413 posted two months ago.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more
than a year, with gas rigs down some 54 percent since peaking in
October at 936.
But so far production has shown no sign of slowing.
Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed
gross U.S. gas production in October climbed to 73.54 billion
cubic feet per day, the second straight monthly record.
On Tuesday, the agency said it expected marketed natural gas
production in 2013 to rise nearly 1 percent to an average of
69.84 bcf daily, which would be the third straight year of
record output.
STORAGE FALLS BELOW YEAR-AGO BUT STILL HIGH
EIA data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories fell
last week to 3.316 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
The triple-digit draw came in above the highest estimate in
the Reuters poll, 195 bcf, and easily beat last heating season's
peak withdrawal of 192 bcf, posted in late January 2012.
The weekly decline drove inventories to 88 bcf, or nearly 3
percent, below last year's record highs for that time of year.
While it trimmed 69 bcf from the surplus relative to the
five-year average, stocks remain high at 320 bcf, or about 11
percent above average.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's storage report
ranged from 100 bcf to 143 bcf, well above the 89 bcf pulled
from inventories in the same week last year but below the
five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf.
