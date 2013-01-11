* Futures end week up 1.2 pct after 5.2 pct loss last week * Thursday's big storage draw beats last winter's peak drop * Record-high production limits upside in prices * Coming up: CFTC trade data on Friday (Releads, adds trader quote, Baker Hughes rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Jan 11 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Friday for a second straight day, backed by a bullish weekly report on inventories and colder forecasts for next week, particularly in the Midwest, that should stir more heating demand. "That was a big storage draw yesterday and definitely saved prices from breaking below $3. The forecasts look colder for next week but we have to see how they look on Monday," a Texas-based trader said. "If we don't get some sustained (cold) weather soon, prices could be in trouble," he added. Traders agreed Thursday's 201-billion-cubic-feet weekly gas inventory draw was bullish, noting it came in well above the Reuters poll estimate of 186 bcf and may reflect a more permanent, structural shift in demand as utilities continue to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. But while the outlook for next week is cooler than the balmy temperatures seen this week, few traders expect much upside in prices with no extreme cold on the horizon and inventories as well as production still at or near all-time highs. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 13.4 cents, or 4.2 percent, at $3.327 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.178 and $3.341. The front contract, which lost 5.2 percent last week, finished this week with a 1.2 percent gain, largely due to a 6.9 percent spike in the last two sessions, the biggest two-day run up in 2-1/2 months. After a mild week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to near normal or slightly below normal next week, as daytime highs drop into the 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit. Traders said gas prices could pick up support from nuclear plant outages, which are running at about 8,700 megawatts this week, or 2,100 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to offset any lost nuclear generation, and traders said the cooler outlook for next week might increase the need for replacement power. GAS RIG COUNT FALLS, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by five this week to 434, the first drop in four weeks. The count is hovering just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted two months ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down some 54 percent since peaking in October at 936. But so far production has shown no sign of slowing. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross U.S. gas production in October climbed to 73.54 billion cubic feet per day, the second straight monthly record. On Tuesday, the agency said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2013 to rise nearly 1 percent to an average of 69.84 bcf daily, which would be the third straight year of record output. STORAGE FALLS BELOW YEAR-AGO BUT STILL HIGH EIA data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories fell last week to 3.316 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) The triple-digit draw came in above the highest estimate in the Reuters poll, 195 bcf, and easily beat last heating season's peak withdrawal of 192 bcf, posted in late January 2012. The weekly decline drove inventories to 88 bcf, or nearly 3 percent, below last year's record highs for that time of year. While it trimmed 69 bcf from the surplus relative to the five-year average, stocks remain high at 320 bcf, or about 11 percent above average. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's storage report ranged from 100 bcf to 143 bcf, well above the 89 bcf pulled from inventories in the same week last year but below the five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Dale Hudson)