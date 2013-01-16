* Front month still above recent 3-month spot low
* Above-normal nuclear outages, cold weather to limit losses
* Record high production should limit upside
* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Wednesday, likely sliding in some profit-taking
after four straight gains that came amid colder weather in
consuming regions of the nation.
The front-month contract rose about 11 percent in the past
four sessions, boosted by the cold that has increased heating
demand this week in the Northeast and Midwest.
Most traders expect the cold weather and above average
nuclear power plant outages to limit the downside, but others
said still bloated inventories and record-high production could
limit more gains.
As of 9:22 a.m. EST (1422 GMT), front-month February natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.436 per million British thermal units, down 1.9 cents, or
less than 1 percent.
The front month fell to $3.05 in early January, a contract
low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast
issued on Tuesday again called for below- or much-below normal
temperatures for a little more than the eastern half of the
nation, but above-normal readings for most of the West.
Nuclear outages totaled 9,100 megawatts, or 9 percent of
U.S. capacity, down slightly from 9,200 MW out on Tuesday, but
up from 7,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage
rate of about 6,900 MW.
BIG STORAGE DRAW, BUT STOCKS ABOVE AVERAGE
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed inventories had fallen in the
prior week by 201 billion cubic feet, above industry
expectations for a 186-bcf draw.
The decline easily beat last heating season's peak draw of
192 bcf during the week that ended Jan. 20, 2012, and may
reflect some permanent underlying growth in demand this year as
utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.
Despite the large draw, storage remains at 3.316 trillion
cubic feet, about 3 percent below year-ago levels but nearly 11
percent above the five-year average.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t)
Inventories started the heating season in early November at
3.929 tcf, the fourth straight year when inventories have headed
into the heating season at an all-time peak.
Withdrawal estimates for Thursday's storage report so far
range from 117 bcf to 145 bcf, with most in the low-130s bcf,
well above the 89 bcf pulled from inventories during the same
week last year, but in line with the five-year average decline
of 144 bcf for that week.
RIGS SLIDE, BUT OUTPUT NEAR RECORD
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count had fallen by five to 434, its first drop in four weeks.
Drilling for natural gas has mostly declined for more than a
year, with gas rigs down 54 percent since peaking at 936 in
October 2011.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But the EIA also said last week that it expected gas output
in 2013 to rise to 69.84 bcf per day, the third straight annual
record.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)