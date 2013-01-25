* Front-month futures slip 3.4 percent this week * High storage, production still weigh on prices * Above normal nuclear plant outages lend support (Releads, adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Jan 25 Most U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly higher on Friday, but the front-month contract lost ground for a fourth day on forecasts for milder weather early next week that should slow heating demand. Traders said the nearby contract was due for a technical pullback after climbing 7.2 percent last week ahead of this week's cold. That was the biggest weekly gain in two months. While still-high inventories and record production have also weighed on prices - the front contract lost 3.4 percent this week - most traders see only limited downside in the near term, with nuclear plant outages still running above normal and another shot of arctic air expected later next week. Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Tuesday, ended down 0.2 cent at $3.444 per million British thermal units after trading in a fairly narrow range between $3.411 and $3.48. Most other months ended 1-2 cents higher. "We've got a warm-up early next week, then we should get back to colder weather, but I think the extended forecasts are keeping the front month down," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report. Mosley noted that some computer weather models have been flipping from warm to cold and back again in the eight- to 14-day forecast. Some traders, noting the recent surge in weekly inventory draws, said stronger-than-expected demand may reflect new growth in gas use this year as some utilities make a permanent switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Commodity Weather Group on Friday said it expected an "impressive" warm-up early next week, but cold air was expected to return to the Midwest and then spread east by midweek, dropping temperatures to below or much below normal into early February. GAS RIG COUNT GAINS, FIRST TIME IN 3 WEEKS Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed drilling rig count gained for the first time in three weeks, rising by five to 434. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year. The gas rig count is not far above the 13-1/2 year low of 413 posted in early November, but so far production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that output in 2013 will hit a record high for a third straight year. BIG STORAGE DRAW FAILS TO FIRM PRICES EIA data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories fell last week by 172 billion cubic feet to 2.996 trillion cubic feet. Most traders viewed the decline as supportive. While it topped market expectations for the fourth straight week, prices sold off sharply after the report was released. The weekly draw widened the deficit relative to last year by 10 bcf to 157 bcf, or 5 percent below last year's record highs for that time. Well freeze-offs in the Midwest and utilities switching from coal to gas have helped back stronger pulls from inventory, but traders noted that storage is still high at 320 bcf, or 12 percent, above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early withdrawal estimates for next week's storage report range from 196 bcf to 210 bcf. That would be well above the 149 bcf drawn from inventory during the same week last year and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf. If drawdowns for the rest of winter match the five-year average pace, inventories will end March at 2.048 tcf, about 18 percent above normal but 17 percent below last year when stocks finished a very mild heating season at a record high 2.48 tcf. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jim Marshall)