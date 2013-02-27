* Cold trend expected to continue through middle of March * High inventories, record production limit upside * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, technicals, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Feb 27 Front U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions, pressured by profit-taking after recent strong gains and ahead of a government report on Thursday highlighting the net change in inventories last week. Expectations of cold weather for the eastern half of the nation through mid March drove the nearby contract up about 9 percent in less than two weeks and helped turn the chart picture slightly bullish. But technical traders said the near contract was overbought and due for a pullback after gaining 5.6 percent in the previous three sessions, particularly ahead of Thursday's weekly storage report. It had been the biggest three-day gain in six weeks. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2.2 cents at $3.434 per million British thermal units, after climbing to a five-week high of $3.554. While the contract on Wednesday briefly broke resistance at the 100-day moving average of $3.46 and the 50-percent retracement at $3.50, chart watchers said today's weak close casts doubt about further upside. "I think this (sell-off) was profit-taking. It may not be a reversal, but the market is in a wait-and-see mode, and if it starts range trading again it could signal a potential move to the downside to fill Monday's gap," said Dean Rogers, technical analyst at Kase & Company. Rogers was referring to a gap left on the spot continuation chart on Monday when the front month opened above Friday's high of $3.294, then never traded below $3.32 in that session. Many chart watchers had been looking for a strong front-month close above $3.50 that could set the stage for a test of this year's high of $3.645 hit in late January. Traders noted relatively cheap gas prices have been drawing demand from utilities switching away from higher-priced coal to generate power. Hefty nuclear plant outages this week, at more than 16,000 megawatts, have also boosted gas use. Gas-fired units are typically used to offset shut nuclear generation. Commodity Weather Group, a forecaster, noted the outlook through mid-March still favored a cold-prevailing pattern, particularly for the Midwest, which should translate into decent heating demand as winter winds down. But even if March turns out cold, most traders see only limited upside potential for prices, with gas inventories still high, production flowing at or near a record peak and milder spring weather likely just a few weeks away. ABOVE-AVERAGE STORAGE DRAW EXPECTED Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect inventories to have fallen by 167 billion cubic feet last week when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on Thursday. Stocks fell by an adjusted 106 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average decline for that week is 118 bcf. EIA data last week showed domestic gas inventories of 2.400 trillion cubic feet were 9 percent below last year's record high at that time, but were still relatively high at 361 bcf, or 18 percent, above the five-year average. Most analysts expect storage to end the heating season at just over 2 tcf, about 16 percent above average, but 17 percent below last winter's record-high finish of 2.48 tcf. GAS DRILLING GAINS, OUTPUT FAILS TO SLOW Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed drilling rig count rose for the first time in four weeks.