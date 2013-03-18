NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. natural gas futures rose to a 17-month high late Sunday as forecasts for colder weather and robust electricity generation boosted demand.

Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose more than 2 percent to $3.965 per million British thermal units in electronic trading, the highest level since October 2011, according to Reuters data.

Gas prices have risen about 25 percent over the past month as lingering winter weather across the country and bigger-than-normal draws from storage have tightened the typically well-supplied market.

"Strong end-of-season weather fundamentals in conjunction with high levels of electric power sector demand due to nuclear power plant maintenance continues to drive gas prices in search of top," said Addison Armstrong, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)