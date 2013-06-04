* Storm concerns help prop up prices
* Tech buying also backs gains after last week's slide
* Mild weather for eastern half of U.S. slows demand
* Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday
(Adds volume, spread data, NHC report, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. natural gas futures
shrugged off pressure from fairly mild weather forecasts for the
eastern half of the nation and ended higher on Tuesday on
support from a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico and
technical buying after last week's steep slide.
"The (tropical) disturbance in the Gulf (of Mexico) may be
providing a little support today, but the temperature forecasts
look neutral to a little bearish," said Jonathan Lee at Ecova
Inc in Spokane, Washington.
Chart traders also said the market was due for a bounce
after dropping 6 percent last week, its biggest weekly tumble in
nearly six months.
But they noted that preliminary volume estimates were light
at just about 200,000 contracts, reflecting uncertainty about
the market's next move. Daily trading has averaged more than
300,000 lots in the last 30 days.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure
system in the central Gulf of Mexico had a 40 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone as it drifts northward toward the
U.S. Gulf coast.
While the system should not significantly affect offshore
oil and gas production, traders said it served as a reminder
that the hurricane season is under way. The weather system could
turn into a bearish event if it dumps cooling rains across the
South.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.7 cent at $3.998 per million British thermal
units after trading between $3.965 and $4.033.
Traders noted the March-April backwardation traded at nearly
a three-month low of 16.1 cents on Tuesday, reflecting growing
concerns that recent strong storage builds will leave
inventories flush heading into next heating season.
That spread is down more than 60 percent since peaking this
year at 41.3 cents in mid-April after a cold winter whittled
down record high supplies and stirred expectations that stocks
would be a lot tighter next winter.
While Texas is expected to turn hotter in the next two
weeks, Commodity Weather Group said the overall big picture was
one of reduced demand compared with recent years.
The private forecaster expects seasonal or below-seasonal
temperatures to continue for the eastern half of the nation for
the next two weeks, with some heat moving from the West into the
South Central United States during the period.
COMFORTABLE STORAGE, PRODUCTION
Injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information
Administration storage report range from 80 billion to 101
billion cubic feet, with most in the low-90s.
Stocks rose by 63 bcf during the same week last year and on
average over the past five years have gained 92 bcf that week.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Traders said hot weather last week may have slowed storage
injections but that the impact was partly offset as earlier cool
weather and the U.S. Memorial Day holiday curbed some demand.
While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count is
still hovering just above an 18-year low, U.S. production has
not slowed much, if at all, this year from last year's record
highs.
(Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t)
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Dale Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer and Steve Orlofsky)