* Front month remains well below recent 21-month high * Weather forecasts mixed through mid-June * Nuclear power plant outages remain above normal * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early Wednesday, with the front month contract again hovering near $4 per million British thermal units, a key psychological level. With weather forecasts pointing to fairly mild temperatures for the next two weeks and nuclear power plant outages only slightly above normal, most traders expect little movement in the market until hotter weather arrives or a tropical storm or hurricane upsets offshore production. As of 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.978 per million British thermal units, down 2 cents, after trading between $3.975 and $4.027. The nearby contract edged up less than 1 cent on both Monday and Tuesday, after falling nearly 6 percent last week and more than 8 percent in May. It hit a one-month low of $3.883 on May 9 after climbing to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued on Tuesday called for normal or below-normal temperatures in the eastern half of the nation and above-normal readings in the western half and in Texas. Nuclear plant outages totaled 12,600 megawatts, or 13 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 12,800 MW out on Tuesday and 16,500 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage rate of 12,200 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system over the central Gulf of Mexico had a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. Early estimates for Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration range from an increase of 80 billion cubic feet to 101 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 63 bcf and a five-year average build of 92 bcf for that week. (Editing by Chris Reese)