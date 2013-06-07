* Front month tumbled more than 4 percent Thursday * Weather forecasts mixed through mid- to late June * Nuclear power plant outages back below normal * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early on Friday, with fairly mild weather forecasts and below-normal nuclear power plant outages expected to do little to lift prices after Thursday's big 4-percent drop. Front-month gas futures tumbled on Thursday after weekly government storage data showed a much larger-than-expected build to inventories. In addition, the season's first tropical storm, Andrea, had moved ashore over the Southeast by Friday after failing to disrupt any offshore gas production. Heavy rains from the system were expected to further dampen demand in the region. As of 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.834 per million British thermal units, up 0.7 cent, after trading between a nearly three-month low of $3.814 and $3.869. The contract hit a 21-month high of $4.444 just over a month ago. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued on Thursday called for normal or below-normal temperatures in most of the eastern half of the nation and in some western states, with a large swatch of above-normal readings across the Southwest and Texas. Nuclear plant outages totaled 11,200 megawatts, or 11 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 11,900 MW out on Thursday, 16,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 11,600 MW. Data Thursday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 111 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll estimates for a 95-bcf gain as well as the five-year average build for that week of 92 bcf. Stocks at 2.252 trillion cubic feet, however, are still nearly 22 percent below year-ago levels and 3 percent below the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 83 bcf to 107 bcf versus a 66-bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 84 bcf. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report to be released on Friday. Last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count was still hovering just above an 18-year low. (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t) (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)