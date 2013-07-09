* Extended weather forecasts moderate slightly
* Storm Chantal seen steering clear of Gulf of Mexico
* Coming Up: Reuters natural gas storage poll on Wednesday
(Updates with closing prices, adds analyst quote, EIA
production estimate)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. natural gas futures ended
down sharply on Tuesday, erasing most of the previous session's
gains, as investors shrugged off concerns about a storm in the
Caribbean and focused instead on slightly more moderate weather
forecasts for the next two weeks.
Traders noted that most computer runs showed Tropical Storm
Chantal steering clear of key Gulf of Mexico gas-producing
areas, calming fears of possible offshore supply disruptions.
The storm was seen heading northwest across the Caribbean and
towards Florida and the Bahamas.
"There's still some heat around, but people are expecting
another higher-than-normal (storage) injection this week which
is holding the market back," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer
Financial in Chicago.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 8.4 cents, or 2.2 percent, at $3.657 per
million British thermal units, after trading between $3.626 and
$3.747.
The nearby contract, which spiked more than 3 percent on
Monday amid warm forecasts and storm concerns, hit a 3-1/2 month
low of $3.526 about two weeks ago.
The National Weather Service eight- to 14-day forecast
called for above-normal temperatures in the West, upper Midwest
and Northeast, with normal or below-normal readings expected for
the rest of the nation.
Despite lingering heat and humidity early this week,
particularly in the Northeast, many traders remain skeptical of
any upside in prices, with gas inventories only slightly below
average for this time of year and production still flowing at or
near a record peak.
Inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average for the
last five weeks and some analysts expect that to continue for
the next few weeks even if forecasts turn more supportive.
Injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information
Administration storage report ranged from 75 to 99 billion cubic
feet, with most in the low- to mid-80s. That would be well above
the 34-bcf build seen during the same week last year and the
five-year average rise for that week of 74 bcf.
Despite the drop in dry gas drilling last month to an
18-year low, the EIA still sees output up 1.1 percent from 2012
to a record high 69.96 bcf daily. If realized, it would be the
third straight year of record production.
