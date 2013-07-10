* Above-normal temperatures on tap for much of the nation
* Nuclear plant outages slip back below average
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. natural gas futures
jumped more than 1 percent to a more than two-week spot chart
high early on Wednesday, boosted by revised forecasts for
continued hot weather over much of the nation for the next
several days and weeks, traders said.
But they also noted Tropical Storm Chantal had weakened
overnight, while nuclear power plant outages slid back below
average, both likely to add some downward pressure to prices.
Chantal moved toward the Dominican Republic and possibly
Haiti early on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said. The storm was still not expected to move into the Gulf of
Mexico and upset offshore energy production.
As of 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.71 per million British thermal units, up 5.3 cents, or a
little more than 1 percent.
The contract rose as high as $3.787 in electronic trade, its
highest mark since late June. It hit a nearly 4-month low of
$3.526 on June 28.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services showed a large swath of
above-normal temperatures in its one to five-day forecast map
blanketing the mid-Continent, with some below-normal readings in
the Southeast.
The latest National Weather Service six to 10-day forecast
issued Tuesday called for above-normal temperatures on the West
Coast and in the Northeast, stretching to parts of the
upper-Midwest. Normal or below-normal readings were on tap for
the remainder of the nation including Texas and the Southeast.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose in the prior week by 72 billion cubic feet.
Total gas inventories at 2.605 trillion cubic feet are about
16 percent below last year's record-high level, but only 1
percent below the five-year average level.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's weekly storage
report range from 75 bcf to 99 bcf, versus a 34 bcf build during
the same week last year and a five-year average increase for
that week of 74 bcf.
Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled just 4,000
megawatts, or 4 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 5,400 MW out
on Tuesday, 6,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year average
outage rate of 4,200 MW.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)