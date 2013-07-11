* Above-normal temperatures on tap for much of the nation

* Nuclear plant outages back above average

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage report later Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Thursday, pressured ahead of weekly government storage data expected to show another above-average inventory build.

For the last five weeks inventory injections have exceeded the five-year average build, helping to slice the deficit to that benchmark.

Traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 82 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed.

Stocks rose 34 bcf during the same week last year and on average over the past five years have gained 74 bcf that week.

But most traders said continued heat blanketing much of the nation this month and nuclear power plant outages that climbed back above normal would both help keep near-term demand firm.

As of 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.65 per million British thermal units, down 3 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The contract edged below the 14-day moving average of $3.663 in overnight trading. It hit a nearly four-month low of $3.526 on June 28.

Forecaster MDA Weather Services showed a large swath of above-normal temperatures in its one- to five-day forecast map blanketing the mid-continent, with some below-normal readings in the Southeast.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued Wednesday also called for above-normal temperatures for much of the country, with normal or below-normal readings across the Southeast and Texas.

Last week's EIA gas storage showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 72 bcf. Total gas inventories at 2.605 trillion cubic feet are about 16 percent below last year's record-high level, but only 1 percent below the five-year average level.

Nuclear plant outages on Thursday totaled 5,000 megawatts, or 5 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 4,000 MW out on Wednesday and a five-year average outage rate of about 4,200 MW, but down from 6,500 MW out a year ago.

(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)