* Warmer forecasts for northern tier states limit downside

* EIA build beats five-year average for sixth straight week

* Nuclear plant outages slightly above average

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to close, adds analyst comment, spread data)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday after a weekly inventory report, but selling was limited by warmer Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for next week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 82 billion cubic feet to 2.687 trillion cubic feet.

Traders and analysts viewed the build as neutral or bearish, noting it matched the Reuters poll estimate of 82 bcf but came in above the five-year average gain for that week of 74 bcf.

"There was some expectation that the number (EIA storage build) might be bullish, but when it came out in line with expectations, prices sold off," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone in Miami.

"But the forecast looks like it's going to stay hot for a while, so prices are still trading above support," he added.

Inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average in the last six EIA reports but could fall short next week. Early injection estimates range from 50 bcf to 71 bcf versus a 29 bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 6.7 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $3.613 per million British thermal units after sinking to $3.574 after the EIA report. The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526 two weeks ago, is trading about flat so far this week.

But the 2014 March-April spread, one of the so-called "widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility, narrowed to its lowest in nearly five months, settling Thursday at 7.2 cents (March premium).

With inventories steadily rising this summer, that spread, which peaked this year in mid April at nearly 45 cents, reflects expectations that natural gas stockpiles will be very comfortable heading into next winter.

The weekly storage injection sliced 48 bcf from the deficit relative to last year, leaving stocks at 443 bcf, or about 14 percent below last year's record highs at that time. It also trimmed the shortfall versus the five-year average by 8 bcf to just 22 bcf, or 0.8 percent below that benchmark.

MDA Weather Services noted the six- to 10-day forecast turned hotter, particularly for the Northeast but also for the Midwest, while parts of the West and Texas were cooler. The forecaster also said that readings in the Midwest and East should turn more seasonal in the 11- to 15-day time frame.

Nuclear plant outages on Thursday were running slightly above the five-year average outage rate and also lending some support to prices, traders said.

But while weather forecasts next week turned a bit warmer, many traders remain skeptical of the upside with inventories comfortable and gas production still at or near a record high.

Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday.

Despite the drop in dry gas drilling to an 18-year low late last month, the EIA still sees 2013 output posting a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Marguerita Choy, Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)