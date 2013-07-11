* Warmer forecasts for northern tier states limit downside
* EIA build beats five-year average for sixth straight week
* Nuclear plant outages slightly above average
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Thursday after a weekly inventory report, but selling
was limited by warmer Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts
for next week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 82 billion
cubic feet to 2.687 trillion cubic feet.
Traders and analysts viewed the build as neutral or bearish,
noting it matched the Reuters poll estimate of 82 bcf but came
in above the five-year average gain for that week of 74 bcf.
"There was some expectation that the number (EIA storage
build) might be bullish, but when it came out in line with
expectations, prices sold off," said Tom Saal, senior vice
president at INTL FCStone in Miami.
"But the forecast looks like it's going to stay hot for a
while, so prices are still trading above support," he added.
Inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average in the
last six EIA reports but could fall short next week. Early
injection estimates range from 50 bcf to 71 bcf versus a 29 bcf
build during the same week last year and a five-year average
increase for that week of 70 bcf.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 6.7 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $3.613 per
million British thermal units after sinking to $3.574 after the
EIA report. The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month low of
$3.526 two weeks ago, is trading about flat so far this week.
But the 2014 March-April spread, one of the so-called
"widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility, narrowed to its
lowest in nearly five months, settling Thursday at 7.2 cents
(March premium).
With inventories steadily rising this summer, that spread,
which peaked this year in mid April at nearly 45 cents, reflects
expectations that natural gas stockpiles will be very
comfortable heading into next winter.
The weekly storage injection sliced 48 bcf from the deficit
relative to last year, leaving stocks at 443 bcf, or about 14
percent below last year's record highs at that time. It also
trimmed the shortfall versus the five-year average by 8 bcf to
just 22 bcf, or 0.8 percent below that benchmark.
MDA Weather Services noted the six- to 10-day forecast
turned hotter, particularly for the Northeast but also for the
Midwest, while parts of the West and Texas were cooler. The
forecaster also said that readings in the Midwest and East
should turn more seasonal in the 11- to 15-day time frame.
Nuclear plant outages on Thursday were running slightly
above the five-year average outage rate and also lending some
support to prices, traders said.
But while weather forecasts next week turned a bit warmer,
many traders remain skeptical of the upside with inventories
comfortable and gas production still at or near a record high.
Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes
drilling rig report on Friday.
Despite the drop in dry gas drilling to an 18-year low late
last month, the EIA still sees 2013 output posting a record high
for a third straight year.
