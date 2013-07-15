* Above-normal temperatures blanket the nation this week
* Moderating temperatures seen in longer-term outlooks
* Nuclear power plant outages slide well below average
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Monday, lifted for a second straight session by
heat blanketing much of the nation, including the Northeast,
this week.
But with milder weather expected for late in the month and
below average nuclear power plant outages, many traders expected
the upside to be limited.
As of 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.658 per million British thermal units, up 1.4 cents, or less
than 1 percent.
The contract rose about 3 cents, or 1 percent, on Friday,
after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for heat across the
Midwest and East in its one- to five-day forecast, with seasonal
weather expected to move into the eastern half of the country in
its six- to 10-day forecast.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast
issued on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures in the
western third of the nation and mostly normal or below-normal
readings for the remainder of the nation.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed a build in line with analysts'
expectations, but traders noted the injection was the sixth
straight above-average weekly build, further slicing what
remains of an inventory deficit to the five-year average.
The report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior
week by 82 billion cubic feet, matching the average estimate in
a Reuters poll, but well above the year-ago gain of 34 bcf and
the five year-average build of 74 bcf for that week.
Total gas inventories at 2.687 trillion cubic feet are about
14 percent below last year's record-high level, but less than 1
percent below the five-year average.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 50 bcf to 67 bcf versus a 29 bcf gain during the same week
last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 70
bcf.
Nuclear plant outages on Monday totaled just 2,800
megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 4,500 MW out
on Friday, 8,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average
outage of about 5,200 MW.
Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data on Friday showed
the gas rig count rose for a third straight week, gaining 7 to
362 and rising from the recent 18-year low of 349.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)