* Above-normal temperatures blanket eastern U.S. this week * Moderating temperatures on tap for next week, late-month * Nuclear power plant outages remain well below average * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1 percent early on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for moderating weather by next week despite a heatwave currently blanketing the eastern half of the nation. Below average nuclear power plant outages, healthy inventories and near-record production were also seen limiting any more upside. As of 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.64 per million British thermal units, down 3.7 cents, or about 1 percent. The contract gained just under 1 percent over the past two sessions, backed by the heat, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services continued to call for hot weather across the Midwest and East in its one- to five-day forecast, with seasonal weather expected to move into both regions in the six- to 10-day time period. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued on Tuesday also called for above-normal temperatures in much of the West, with normal or below-normal readings for the remainder of the nation. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a build in line with analysts' expectations, but traders noted the injection was the sixth straight above-average weekly build, further slicing what remains of an inventory deficit to the five-year average. The report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 82 billion cubic feet to 2.687 trillion cubic feet, about 14 percent below last year's record-high level, but less than 1 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 52 bcf to 72 bcf versus a 29 bcf gain during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled just 2,800 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,500 MW out on Tuesday, but well below the 7,500 MW out a year ago at this time and a five-year average outage of about 5,000 MW. Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data last week showed the gas rig count rose for a third straight week, gaining seven to 362 and rising from the recent 18-year low of 349. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)