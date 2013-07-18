* Heatwave continues to bake eastern U.S. * Some moderating temperatures on tap for next week * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data 10:30 a.m. EDT, 1430 GMT By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Thursday, lifted by expectations that weekly government storage data would show a below-average inventory build, while the eastern half of the nation baked in the fifth day of a heatwave. But most traders said moderating weather on tap for some of the nation next week, below average nuclear power plant outages and near-record production should limit more upside. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 64 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose just 29 bcf during the same week last year, but on average over five years have gained 70 bcf for that week. As of 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.672 per million British thermal units, up 4.3 cents, or about 1 percent. The contract fell slightly on Wednesday after rising the prior three sessions, backed by the heat. It slid to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services continued to call for heat in the Midwest and East early in its one- to five-day forecast, with hotter weather on tap for the South and Central U.S. in the six- to 10-day time period. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued Wednesday called for above-normal temperatures for about the western half of the nation, with normal or below-normal readings in the East and most of Texas. Last week's EIA gas storage report showed a build in line with analysts' expectations, but traders noted the injection was the sixth straight above-average weekly build, further slicing what remains of an inventory deficit to the five-year average. The report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 82 bcf to 2.687 trillion cubic feet, about 14 percent below last year's record-high level, but less than 1 percent below the five-year average. Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled just 2,800 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,500 MW out on Tuesday, but well below the 7,500 MW out a year ago at this time and a five-year average outage of about 5,000 MW. Thursday's outage data was not yet available. Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data last week showed the gas rig count rose for a third straight week, gaining seven to 362 and rising from the recent 18-year low of 349. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)