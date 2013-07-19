* Heat wave expected to break in Northeast on Saturday * Milder weather forecast in eastern U.S. next week * Nuclear plant outages remain well below average By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Thursday, pressured by a moderating weather forecast for the Northeast next week after a nearly week-long heat wave pushed power demand close to record highs. In addition, some traders expect profit-taking after Thursday's 5 percent price rise, fueled by the heat and a smaller-than-expected weekly build in inventories. Below-average nuclear power plant outages and near-record production should also help limit the upside. As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.77 per million British thermal units, down 4.2 cents, or about 1 percent. The contract jumped 5 percent on Thursday to a four-week high settlement of $3.812, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services, in its one- to five-day forecast, called for the heat to break in the East over the weekend, with cooler weather in the Midwest and East in the six- to 10-day outlook. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast, issued Thursday, called for above-normal temperatures for about the western half of the nation, with normal or below-normal readings in the East. Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose last week by 58 billion cubic feet, below a Reuters poll estimate of a 64 bcf build and a five-year average gain of 70 bcf for that week. It was the first time in seven weeks that the weekly injection fell below average, and estimates show it could fall short again next week. Early injection estimates for next week's report range from 45 bcf to 63 bcf, compared with a 26 bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 53 bcf. Total inventories are at 2.745 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Nuclear plant outages on Friday totaled 3,200 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,900 MW out on Thursday but well below the 9,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage of about 5,500 MW. (Editing by John Wallace)