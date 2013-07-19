* Heat wave expected to break in Northeast on Saturday
* Milder weather forecast in eastern U.S. next week
* Nuclear plant outages remain well below average
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Thursday, pressured by a moderating weather
forecast for the Northeast next week after a nearly week-long
heat wave pushed power demand close to record highs.
In addition, some traders expect profit-taking after
Thursday's 5 percent price rise, fueled by the heat and a
smaller-than-expected weekly build in inventories.
Below-average nuclear power plant outages and near-record
production should also help limit the upside.
As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.77 per million British thermal units, down 4.2 cents, or
about 1 percent.
The contract jumped 5 percent on Thursday to a four-week
high settlement of $3.812, after sliding to a nearly four-month
low of $3.526 in late June.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services, in its one- to five-day
forecast, called for the heat to break in the East over the
weekend, with cooler weather in the Midwest and East in the six-
to 10-day outlook.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast,
issued Thursday, called for above-normal temperatures for about
the western half of the nation, with normal or below-normal
readings in the East.
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose last week by 58 billion cubic feet, below a Reuters poll
estimate of a 64 bcf build and a five-year average gain of 70
bcf for that week.
It was the first time in seven weeks that the weekly
injection fell below average, and estimates show it could fall
short again next week. Early injection estimates for next week's
report range from 45 bcf to 63 bcf, compared with a 26 bcf build
during the same week last year and a five-year average increase
for that week of 53 bcf.
Total inventories are at 2.745 trillion cubic feet, about 13
percent below last year's record-high level but only 1 percent
below the five-year average.
Nuclear plant outages on Friday totaled 3,200 megawatts, or
3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,900 MW out on Thursday but
well below the 9,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average
outage of about 5,500 MW.
(Editing by John Wallace)