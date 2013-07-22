* Heatwave breaks in U.S. Northeast, Midwest * Nuclear plant outages remain well below normal * Quiet tropical front By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 2 percent early on Monday, pressured by milder weather in consuming regions of the nation this week and next after a more than week-long heatwave pushed regional power demand to record highs. "Overnight natural gas futures declined in moderate trading volume as weather forecasts indicating normal to below-normal temperatures across the East in the coming weeks weigh on the market," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a quiet tropical front added more weight to the downside. As of 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.70 per million British thermal units, down 8.9 cents, or more than 2 percent. The contract posted a four-week high of $3.835 late last week, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for a cool week in the central United States in its one- to five-day forecast, with a map showing below-normal temperatures across most of the eastern half of the nation. The forecaster called for cool overall conditions in its six- to 10-day outlook, with normal or below-normal temperatures across the entire country. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 58 billion cubic feet, below a Reuters poll estimate of a 64 bcf build and a five-year average gain of 70 bcf for that week. It was the first time in seven weeks that the weekly injection fell below average, and estimates show it could fall short again this week. Early injection estimates for this week's report range from 45 bcf to 60 bcf, compared with a 26 bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 53 bcf. Total inventories are at 2.745 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Nuclear plant outages on Monday totaled 3,700 megawatts, or 4 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 3,200 MW out on Friday but well below the 9,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage of about 5,100 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical storm formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)