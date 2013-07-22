* Heat wave breaks in U.S. Northeast and Midwest * Nuclear plant outages still well below normal * Tropical activity quiet (Updates prices to settlement, adds details on tropical wave) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. natural gas futures slid nearly 3 percent on Monday, pressured along with cash gas prices by forecasts for milder weather in consuming regions this week and next after a week-long heat wave that pushed regional power demand to record highs. "The natural gas market has come under selling pressure as the updated temperature outlook is significantly cooler than Friday's forecast, extending the prospect of above-average storage injections into the week ending Aug. 9," said Citi Futures energy analyst Tim Evans. Below-normal nuclear power plant outages and an absence of tropical storms added weight to the downside. Front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 11.2 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to settle at $3.677 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.64 and $3.763. The contract posted a four-week high of $3.835 late last week after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Other months ended lower as well, with the September contract down 11 cents, also nearly 3 percent, at $3.679. Winter months lost about 9 cents each. In the cash market, gas for Tuesday delivery at the NYMEX benchmark, Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana, slid 7 cents on average to $3.71. Late deals eased to 1 cent over the front month contract, compared with those done late Friday at a 3-cent premium. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 was down 3 cents at $3.87. Forecaster MDA Weather Services, in its one- to five-day forecast, called for a cool week in the central United States, with a map showing below-normal temperatures across most of the eastern half of the nation. The forecaster called for cool overall conditions in its six- to 10-day outlook, with normal or below-normal temperatures across the entire country. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 58 billion cubic feet to 2.745 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 45 bcf to 60 bcf, compared with a 26 bcf build in the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 53 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Monday totaled 3,700 megawatts, or 4 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 3,200 MW out on Friday but well below the 9,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage of 5,100 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave accompanied by a surface low-pressure system located about 400 miles east-southeast of the Cape Verde islands had just a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. Elsewhere, no tropical storms were expected to form. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Grant McCool and John Wallace)