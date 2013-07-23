* Cooler temperatures expected in U.S. Northeast, Midwest
* Nuclear plant outages remain well below normal
* Low pressure system near Cape Verde Islands - National
Hurricane Center
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed around unchanged early on Tuesday with a slight
downward bias as forecasts for milder weather in consuming
regions of the nation this week and next were seen curbing power
demand after a week-long heat wave.
"The latest national weather forecasts are not overly
supportive for a significant amount of weather-related natural
gas demand for power generation," said Energy Management
Institute partner, Dominick Chirichella.
In addition, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a
fairly quiet tropical front added more downward pressure.
As of 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.69 per million British thermal units, up 1.3 cents, or less
than 1 percent.
The contract posted a four-week high of $3.835 late last
week, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late
June.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cool weather in
the Midwest in its one- to five-day forecast, with a map showing
below-normal temperatures across most of the eastern half of the
nation.
The forecaster called for cool start to its six- to 10-day
period for the central United States, with normal or
below-normal temperatures across the entire country.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose in the prior week by 58 billion cubic feet to 2.745
trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's
record-high level but only 1 percent below the five-year
average.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 33 bcf to 60 bcf, compared with a 26 bcf build in the same
week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of
53 bcf.
Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday totaled 2,500 megawatts, or
3 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 3,700 MW out on Monday,
10,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
about 5,000 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low-pressure
system south-southeast of the Cape Verde islands had a 40
percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48
hours. Elsewhere, no tropical storms were expected to form.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)