* Cooler temperatures expected in U.S. Northeast and Midwest * Bullish storage expectations may be triggering some buying * Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Tuesday after some early selling as traders shrugged off cooler weather forecasts for this week that should slow demand and focused instead on expectations for a bullish weekly inventory report on Thursday. "We had some hot weather last week, and people are thinking we're going to see a low storage number on Thursday," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone in Miami. Traders noted prices slid 3 percent on Monday in the face of the cooler weather outlook for the next two weeks despite record heat in the Northeast last week that has stirred expectations for another light storage build. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 6.6 cents, 1.8 percent, at $3.743 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.659 and 3.762. The nearby contract, which posted a four-week high of $3.835 late last week, has gained 6.3 percent in the previous three weeks but is down slightly so far this week. Many traders remain skeptical of the upside, with storage comfortable, production still flowing at or near a record high, and no extreme heat expected for at least the next two weeks. Forecaster Commodity Weather Group said there were no major cooling demand concerns currently detected for the Midwest and East over the next two weeks, but there were some risks for brief warm ups, particularly on the East Coast. Last week, the inventory build fell short of the five-year average for the first time in seven weeks and could do so again when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its next storage report on Thursday. Injection estimates so far range from 33 to 60 billion cubic feet, with most in the mid- to high-40s. Stocks gained 26 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 53 bcf. The Reuters poll of expectations will be released on Wednesday. EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories were only about 1 percent below the five-year average. While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count remains not far above an 18-year low posted last month, the EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low-pressure system south of the Cape Verde islands had a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)