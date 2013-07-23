* Cooler temperatures expected in U.S. Northeast and Midwest
* Bullish storage expectations may be triggering some buying
* Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Tuesday after some early selling as traders shrugged
off cooler weather forecasts for this week that should slow
demand and focused instead on expectations for a bullish weekly
inventory report on Thursday.
"We had some hot weather last week, and people are thinking
we're going to see a low storage number on Thursday," said Tom
Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone in Miami.
Traders noted prices slid 3 percent on Monday in the face of
the cooler weather outlook for the next two weeks despite record
heat in the Northeast last week that has stirred expectations
for another light storage build.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 6.6 cents, 1.8 percent, at $3.743 per million
British thermal units after trading between $3.659 and 3.762.
The nearby contract, which posted a four-week high of $3.835
late last week, has gained 6.3 percent in the previous three
weeks but is down slightly so far this week.
Many traders remain skeptical of the upside, with storage
comfortable, production still flowing at or near a record high,
and no extreme heat expected for at least the next two weeks.
Forecaster Commodity Weather Group said there were no major
cooling demand concerns currently detected for the Midwest and
East over the next two weeks, but there were some risks for
brief warm ups, particularly on the East Coast.
Last week, the inventory build fell short of the five-year
average for the first time in seven weeks and could do so again
when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its
next storage report on Thursday.
Injection estimates so far range from 33 to 60 billion cubic
feet, with most in the mid- to high-40s. Stocks gained 26 bcf
during the same week last year, while the five-year average
increase for that week is 53 bcf. The Reuters poll of
expectations will be released on Wednesday.
EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories
were only about 1 percent below the five-year average.
While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count remains not
far above an 18-year low posted last month, the EIA still
expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third
straight year.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low-pressure
system south of the Cape Verde islands had a 60 percent chance
of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chris
Reese and Grant McCool)