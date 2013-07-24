* Milder Northeast, Midwest weather expected to slow demand
* Tropical Storm Dorian forms in eastern Atlantic
* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Wednesday after a seesaw session, pressured by fairly
mild weather forecasts for the next two weeks that should slow
demand.
Traders said an earlier attempt to move higher was triggered
by short-covering, or book-squaring, ahead of Thursday's weekly
inventory report.
They also said news on Wednesday that Tropical Storm Dorian
had formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean may have driven some of
the early buying. The National Hurricane Center said the system
was headed west-northwest with winds at about 50 mph.
"People are waiting for the storage number. The injection
should be pretty low, which could provide some upside in prices,
but the forecasts out two weeks look seasonal for the Midwest
and Northeast," said Jonathan Lee at Ecova Inc in Spokane,
Washington.
Front-month August gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Monday, ended down 4.5
cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.698 per million British thermal
units after trading between $3.689 and 3.78.
The nearby contract, which posted a four-week high of $3.835
late last week, is down 2.4 percent so far this week after
gaining 6.3 percent in the previous three weeks.
With no extreme heat on the horizon, many traders remain
skeptical of the upside, particularly with storage comfortable
and production still flowing at or near a record high.
Forecaster Commodity Weather Group noted the two-week
outlook shifted a bit cooler again for the Midwest and East.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an
increase of 46 billion cubic feet when the Energy Information
Administration releases its weekly inventory report on Thursday.
That would be well above the 26 bcf build during the same
week last year but below the five-year average increase for that
week of 53 bcf.
While Thursday's inventory build is expected to fall short
of average for the second straight week and could be viewed as
supportive for prices, traders said milder temperatures this
week and next should open the door to bigger injections later.
EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories
were only about 1 percent below the five-year average.
The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count remains just above
an 18-year low posted last month, but the EIA still expects gas
output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year.
