* Seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures for most of nation * Nuclear plant outages remain well below normal * Tropical Storm Dorian remains over eastern Atlantic-US NHC By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Friday, pressured by continued mild weather blanketing much of the nation that has curbed summer cooling demand. But traders were keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Dorian, located in the eastern Atlantic and headed for the Caribbean early next week. The storm serves as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian could strengthen in the next 48 hours as it moves over warm waters. Thomson Reuters unit Weather Insight said there was a 60 percent chance the system would strengthen into a hurricane and a 20 percent chance it would move into the Gulf of Mexico where it could disrupt offshore energy production. As of 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.613 per million British thermal units, down 3.1 cents, or less than 1 percent. The contract is down about 4 percent this week, remaining below the four-week high of $3.835 hit late last week, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for widespread below-normal temperatures across the nation in its one- to five-day forecast, with mostly seasonal readings in the East in the six- to 10-day period. Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose last week by 41 billion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for a 46 bcf build and the five-year average gain of 53 bcf for that week. It was the second straight week that the injection fell below the norm. Total inventories of 2.786 trillion cubic feet are about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 2 percent below the five-year average. Nuclear plant outages on Friday totaled 2,800 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,700 MW out on Thursday, but down from 7,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 4,100 MW.