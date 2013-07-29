* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for most of the nation
* Nuclear plant outages edge back above normal
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. natural gas futures slid
to their lowest level in nearly five months early Monday,
pressured ahead of the front month's expiration later in the day
by continued mild weather expected to blanket much of the nation
and curb summer cooling demand.
In addition, Tropical Storm Dorian weakened over the weekend
in the Atlantic, easing fears about the system heading into the
Gulf of Mexico and disrupting offshore energy production. The
U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday that conditions
were only marginally conducive for the storm getting stronger.
Some traders said the storm served as a reminder that the
peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead and noted that
nuclear power plant outages rose back above normal levels. But
most expect the mild weather forecast for the next two weeks to
limit any upside.
At 8:17 a.m. EDT (1217 GMT), front-month August natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire
at the end of trading Monday, were at $3.472 per million British
thermal units, down 8.3 cents, or about 2 percent.
The contract slid as low as $3.448 in electronic trade, its
lowest mark since early March, according to Reuters data.
It hit a four-week high of $3.835 two weeks ago.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for below-normal
temperatures in the Plains and Midwest in its one- to five-day
forecast, with the below-seasonal readings expanding to more
areas in the six- to 10-day period.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 41 billion cubic feet to 2.786 trillion
cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level
but only 2 percent below the five-year average.
Early injection estimates for this week's storage report
range from 51 bcf to 61 bcf. Stocks rose by 28 bcf during the
same week a year ago, while the five-year average increase for
the week is 47 bcf.
Nuclear plant outages on Monday totaled 5,400 megawatts, or
6 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,800 MW out on Friday and a
five-year average outage rate of about 4,800 MW, but down from
8,200 MW out a year ago.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)