* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for most of the nation
* Nuclear plant outages remain slightly above normal
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Tuesday, with the new front month September
contract extending losses for a fifth straight session as mild
weather covered much of the nation, curbing summer cooling
demand.
In addition, the remnants of Tropical Storm Dorian, which
weakened over the weekend in the Atlantic, had only a small
chance to regain strength. Traders said that further eased fears
about the system heading into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupting
offshore energy production.
Some traders said the storm served as a reminder that the
peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead and noted that
nuclear power plant outages remained above normal levels. But
most said the mild weather forecast for the next two weeks will
limit any upside.
At 8:31 a.m. EDT (1231 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.462 per million British thermal units, down 1 cent.
The August contract expired down nearly 3 percent on Monday,
after sliding as low as $3.413, the lowest mark for a spot
contract since early March, according to Reuters data.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for the Central U.S.
to remain cool in its one- to five-day forecast, with widespread
below-seasonal readings in the Midwest and East in the six- to
10-day period.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 41 billion cubic feet to 2.786 trillion
cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level
but only 2 percent below the five-year average.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 53 bcf to 63 bcf. Stocks rose by 28 bcf during the same
week a year ago, while the five-year average increase for the
week is 47 bcf.
Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday totaled 5,200 megawatts, or
5 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 5,400 MW out on Monday and
7,900 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage
rate of about 4,800 MW.
