* Milder Northeast, Midwest weather should slow demand * Technicals turn bearish after Monday's slide * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (Adds trader quote, Reuters natgas storage poll, EIA production data, updates prices) By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. natural gas futures, backed by technical buying after five straight losing sessions, ended slightly higher on Wednesday, but mild weather forecasts for the next two weeks that should slow air conditioning demand helped limit the upside. "This was just a little upward correction after recent losses, but I don't see a lot of upside unless we get more heat and AC (air conditioning) load," a Pennsylvania-based trader said, noting forecasts out two weeks are still calling for below-average temperatures in the East. The front contract, which slid 6.2 percent last week in its biggest weekly decline in eight months, had lost 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions this week. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 1.4 cents at $3.446 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.42 and $3.472. On Monday, the nearby contract blew through key technical support in the $3.50-3.52 area, sinking to a five-month low of $3.413 and closing on a weak note at $3.459. While Monday's break and close below that support turned the chart picture more bearish, some traders agreed the market was oversold and due for a technical, short covering bounce. But many traders see more pressure ahead for futures prices, with stockpiles comfortable, production still flowing at or near a record high and no extreme heat on the horizon to lift demand. Forecaster MDA Weather Services said it expected below-average temperatures to stretch from the Plains through the Midwest and into the East for the next 15 days, limiting cooling demand. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an increase of 56 billion cubic feet when the Energy Information Administration releases its weekly inventory report on Thursday. That would be well above both the 28 bcf build during the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 47 bcf. EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.786 trillion cubic feet, just 1.6 percent below the five-year average. While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count remains not far above an 18-year low posted late last month, production has shown few, if any, signs of slowing. EIA data on Wednesday showed gross natural gas production in May of 73.37 bcf per day was nearly unchanged from April. Monthly output was still running about 0.88 bcfd, or 1.2 percent, above the same month last year. The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Marguerita Choy and James Dalgleish)