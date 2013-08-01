* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for northern-tier
states
* Nuclear plant outages remain slightly above normal
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage report later Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Thursday, pressured ahead of weekly government
storage data expected to show a larger-than-average build to
inventories.
In addition, with near-seasonal or below-seasonal
temperatures curbing summer cooling demand in most consuming
regions of the nation, most traders expected little upside.
But others said heat in Texas and above-normal nuclear power
plant outages could help limit more losses.
Traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration to show a build of about 56 billion
cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a
Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose by 28 bcf during the same week
a year ago, while the five-year average increase for the week is
47 bcf.
At 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.436 per million British thermal units, down 1 cent, or less
than 1 percent.
The August contract expired down nearly 3 percent on Monday,
after sliding as low as $3.413, the lowest mark for a spot
contract since early March, according to Reuters data.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cool weather in
northern-tier states and heat in Texas in its one- to five-day
forecast, with a broad cool pattern for much of the nation in
the six- to 10-day period.
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic
inventories rose the prior week by 41 bcf to 2.786 trillion
cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level
but only 2 percent below the five-year average.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 5,200 megawatts, or 5 percent
of U.S. capacity, down from 5,800 MW out on Wednesday and 5,800
MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage rate
of 4,900 MW.
