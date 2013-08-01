* EIA build comes in above 5-year average, 1st time in 3 weeks * Milder Northeast, Midwest weather should slow demand * Technicals turn bearish with this week's price slide * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Adds spread data) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 1 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday, with the contract driven to a five-month low by mild weather forecasts for the next two weeks and a government report showing an above-consensus weekly inventory build. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 59 billion cubic feet to 2.845 trillion cubic feet. Many traders viewed the build as bearish, noting it was above the Reuters poll estimate of 56 bcf and well above the five-year average increase for that week of 47 bcf. It was the first time in three weeks that the rise in inventory came in above the norm, as milder temperatures slowed demand and forced more gas into storage. "I'm not surprised by the price breakdown. The weather is not cooperating - it's been cool and looks like that's going to be the pattern for the next two weeks - and the EIA number (build) was a little negative," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 5.9 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.387 per million British thermal units after posting a five-year low of $3.341 shortly after the EIA report. The front contract, which slid 6.2 percent last week in its biggest weekly decline in eight months, is down about 4.7 percent so far this week. The contract lost 3.3 percent in July. The October-January spread has widened sharply over the last two weeks, settling on Thursday at 38.3 cents (January premium), its widest in nearly five months. That spread has gained 10 cents, or 34 percent, in the last 10 trading sessions as mild summer weather slowed demand and raised expectations that inventories will be flush by winter. The October shoulder month has taken the brunt of the selling pressure, while the peak-demand January contract, which also lost ground, held up relatively better. The front month slide this week below technical support in the $3.50-$3.52 area turned the chart picture bearish, but some traders agreed the market was oversold and could bounce. In addition, some traders said gas prices this week in the $3.40 area may draw more demand from coal-burning utilities, noting Central Appalachian coal produced in the eastern United States is now more expensive than gas, priced at the equivalent of $3.60-$3.80 per mmBtu. But many traders see more pressure ahead for prices, with stockpiles comfortable, production still flowing at, or near, a record high, and no extreme heat on the horizon to lift demand. While heat may be picking up in Texas, a big gas user, forecaster MDA Weather Services said it still expected mostly below-average temperatures to continue over most of the eastern half of the nation for the next 15 days. The weekly storage build sliced 31 bcf from the deficit relative to last year, leaving stocks at 368 bcf, or 11 percent below last year's record highs at that time. It also trimmed the shortfall versus the five-year average by 12 bcf to 34 bcf, or about 1 percent below that benchmark. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. The gas rig count has climbed for four straight weeks but is still hovering just above an 18-year low hit late last month. Despite the longer-term decline in gas drilling, production has not shown any signs of slowing. EIA data on Wednesday showed gross natural gas production in May of 73.37 bcf per day was nearly unchanged from April. Monthly output was still running about 0.88 bcfd, or 1.2 percent, above the same month last year. The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Leslie Gevirtz, Peter Galloway and David Gregorio)