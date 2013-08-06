* Seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures in Northeast, Midwest * Heat remains across Texas, parts of the West * Nuclear plant outages still below normal By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Tuesday, after sliding to their lowest level in just over five months on Monday. While continued mild weather in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest were expected to curb summer cooling demand, traders said some heat across Texas could stir demand there. Still, most expect little upside, with a quiet tropical storm front, healthy inventories and below-normal nuclear power plant outages expected to limit any upside. At 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.336 per million British thermal units, up 1.7 cents, or less than 1 percent. The nearby contract traded as low as $3.308 on Monday, the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. It lost nearly 6 percent last week and more than 6 percent the prior week, the biggest two-week slide in 13 months. The latest National Weather Service six to 10-day forecast issued on Monday called for below-normal temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest and along a slight area of the West Coast, with above-normal readings in Texas and some remaining parts of the West. Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration gas storage report showed total domestic inventories rose by 59 billion cubic feet in the prior week to 2.845 trillion cubic feet, about 12 percent below last year's record-high level, but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from 60 bcf to 74 bcf versus a year-ago build of 25 bcf and a five-year average gain of 42 bcf for that week. Nuclear plant outages totaled just 3,100 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 4,000 MW out on Monday, 6,300 MW out a year ago, and a five-year average outage rate of 4,200 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclones were expected to form during the next five days.