* Below-seasonal temperatures for Northeast, Midwest * Nuclear plant outages still below normal * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. natural gas futures slid to their lowest level in more than five months early on Wednesday, pressured for a fifth straight day by continued mild weather that has curbed summer cooling demand in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest. The moderate weather is also likely to lead to a slew of above-normal injections into inventories, adding more weight to the downside, traders said. Below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a quiet tropical storm front also weighed on the market. At 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.277 per million British thermal units, down 4.1 cents, or just over 1 percent. The nearby contract traded as low as $3.26, the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. It is down about 12 percent in the last two weeks, its biggest two-week slide in 13 months. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for widespread below-normal temperatures in the Midwest and East in its latest six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday. Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration gas storage report showed total domestic inventories rose by 59 billion cubic feet in the prior week to 2.845 trillion cubic feet, about 12 percent below last year's record-high level, but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 65 bcf to 85 bcf versus a year-ago build of 25 bcf and a five-year average gain of 42 bcf for that week. Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,500 megawatts, or 4 percent of U.S. capacity, up 3,100 MW out on Tuesday, but down from 6,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 4,500 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone formation was expected over the next five days. (editing by Jim Marshall)