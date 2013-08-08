* Below-seasonal temperatures for Northeast, Midwest * Nuclear plant outages still well below normal * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. natural gas futures slid early on Thursday to their lowest levels in more than five months, pressured for a sixth straight session by continued mild weather that has curbed summer cooling demand in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest. In addition, traders expect the moderate weather to lead to a slew of above-normal injections into inventories, including in a report this week which will be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 77 billion cubic feet. Stocks rose 25 bcf in the same year-ago week, and on average over the past five years they have gained 42 bcf that week. Below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a quiet tropical storm front are also expected to weigh on the market. At 9:17 a.m. EDT (1317 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.235 per million British thermal units, down 1.2 cents, or less than 1 percent. The nearby contract traded as low as $3.225, the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. It is down about 15 percent in less than three weeks. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for widespread below-normal temperatures in the Midwest in its one- to five-day outlook and cooler weather dipping into the South in the six- to 10-day period. Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories rose by 59 bcf to stand at 2.845 trillion cubic feet, about 12 percent below last year's record-high level, but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Nuclear plant outages totaled just 2,900 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 3,500 MW out on Wednesday, 6,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 4,500 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system in the southeastern Caribbean Sea had a low - 10 percent - chance of further development over the next five days. (Editing by Jim Marshall)