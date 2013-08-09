* Below-seasonal temperatures for Midwest, Northeast * Nuclear plant outages still well below normal By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. natural gas futures edged slightly lower early on Friday, pressured by continued mild weather that has curbed summer cooling demand across much of the nation for the last three weeks. But prices remained above Thursday's 5-1/2 month spot chart low, with some traders expecting technical buying to lift prices for a second day ahead of the weekend. Most said the market was oversold after losing about 13 percent over the past three weeks. But the mild weather has led to two straight above-normal weekly storage injections, and many expect that trend to continue and add more weight to the downside. A quiet tropical storm front and below-normal nuclear power plant outages are also expected to add more pressure. At 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.295 per million British thermal units, down 0.2 cent. The nearby contract tumbled to $3.129 on Thursday, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for below-normal temperatures focused over the Midwest in its one- to five-day outlook and cooler weather from the Midwest to the East in the six- to 10-day period. Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose by 96 billion cubic feet last week to 2.941 trillion cubic feet. The build was seen as bearish, with traders noting it was well above Reuters poll estimates for a 77 bcf build, the year-ago gain of 25 bcf and the five-year average build of 42 bcf for that week. But the reclassification of 14 bcf of base gas to working gas in the West helped temper price losses that came immediately following the release of the data. Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average level. Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,300 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,900 MW out on Thursday, but down from 7,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 4,500 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclones were expected to form over the next five days. The agency on Thursday trimmed its forecast for hurricanes during the 2013 season, but said the overall season was still on track for above-normal activity. (Editing by Jim Marshall)