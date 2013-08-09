* Mild Northeast, Midwest weather weighs on prices * Technical buying props up prices early, then fades * Stocks climb above 5-year average, first time since March (Adds analyst quote, spread data, Baker Hughes rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. natural gas futures ended down on Friday as early gains were undermined by mild extended weather forecasts that should curb demand and force more gas into already-comfortable inventories. The front contract, which slid 11.7 percent in the previous two weeks, lost another 3.5 percent this week. The combined loss of 14.8 percent is the biggest three-week drop in eight months. Prices rose initially on technical buying and short-covering after Thursday's 5-1/2 month low. "The market tried to stage a short-covering bounce earlier, but the weather forecasts are still bearish enough that we may test lower," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report in Arkansas. Front gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 6.7 cents, or 2 percent, at $3.23 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.225 and $3.326. The front contract posted a 5-1/2 month low of $3.129 on Thursday. Strong gains in gas inventories over the last few weeks have pressured the 2014 March-April spread, one of the so-called "widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility. That spread settled Friday at just 4.6 cents (March premium), its lowest in more than two years and down nearly 90 percent from its peak this year of about 41 cents hit in April. The recent slide in gas prices has left gas cheaper than coal produced in the eastern United States and could draw some demand from utilities opting to switch to the cleaner-burning fuel to produce electricity. But many traders remained skeptical of the upside, with no broad-based heat wave on the horizon, inventories above normal and production flowing at or near a record peak. Forecaster MDA Weather Services said it expected the Midwest and East to remain on the cooler side of normal for the next 10 days. Most traders viewed Thursday's 96 billion cubic feet weekly inventory build as bearish, noting it was well above the five-year average increase for that week of 42 bcf. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed that total domestic inventories had climbed to 2.941 trillion cubic feet, slightly above the five-year average for the first time since late March. And more above-average builds are expected in coming weeks, with early estimates for next week's report ranging from 62 bcf to 77 bcf. Stocks rose by 20 bcf during the same year-ago week, while the five-year average increase for that week is 42 bcf. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slipped by two this week to 386, its first drop since posting an 18-year low of 349 seven weeks ago. Recent rig count gains have stirred concerns that new investment in gas pipelines and processing plants, particularly in the East, will allow producers to pump even more supply into an already well-supplied market. The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Jim Marshall and John Wallace)