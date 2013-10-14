* Cooler weather on tap for later this month
* Prices remain above key technical resistance levels
* No weekly EIA inventory report due to government shutdown
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Monday, extending gains for a third straight
day, but prices edged off the four-month spot chart high hit in
overnight electronic trading.
Continued technical buying and short-covering ahead of
cooler weather on tap for late this month as well as offshore
Gulf of Mexico production cuts helped pushed the contract up
nearly 8 percent last week.
The onset of autumn nuclear plant outages has spurred some
near-term demand for gas-fired replacement power.
But some traders expect further upside to be limited, with
healthy inventories and a fairly quiet tropical front seen
capping more gains.
At 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.826 per million British thermal units, up 5 cents, or about 1
percent, after trading between $3.785 and $3.855, the highest
price for a front-month contract since late June.
Prices remain above key technical resistance at the 100-day
and 200-day moving averages.
The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Sunday called for below-normal temperatures for nearly
the entire nation, with some above-normal readings only along
parts of the East and West Coasts.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 90 billion cubic feet to 3.577 trillion
cubic feet.
Total stocks stand just about 4 percent below last year's
level and are nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.
The EIA last week said it would not release weekly inventory
data or other data this week due to the government shutdown. The
agency said energy companies should continue to submit their
data to the EIA and it will be processed after the furlough
period.
Early estimates from traders showed most expect between 88
bcf and 96 bcf were injected into inventories, compared with a
year-ago build of 54 bcf and a five-year average increase of 75
bcf for that week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center was tracking one low-
pressure system in the Atlantic basin on Monday, but it had a
very low chance for further development and was not an immediate
threat to offshore energy production.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is not updating its
daily reactor status report due to the government shutdown.
However, Reuters data showed about 14,800 megawatts, or 15
percent of U.S. capacity was likely offline, up from 13,700 MW
out on Friday, but down from 21,100 MW out a year ago and a
five-year average outage rate of 19,800 MW.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)