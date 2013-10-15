* Cooler weather on tap for late this month
* Prices remain above key technical resistance levels
* No weekly EIA inventory report due to government shutdown
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, matching
Monday's nearly four-month spot chart high in continued
technical buying and short-covering ahead of cooler weather
expected late this month.
The nearby contract is up more than 9 percent in just over a
week, boosted by the trending cooler weather outlooks, the onset
of autumn nuclear plant outages and offshore production cuts
from Tropical Storm Karen.
But some traders expect healthy inventories and a fairly
quiet tropical front to help cap further gains.
At 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.846 per million British thermal units, up 2.6 cents, or less
than 1 percent. The contract matched Monday's high of $3.855,
the highest price for a front-month contract since late June.
Prices remain above key technical resistance at the 100-day
and 200-day moving averages.
The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Monday again called for below-normal temperatures for
nearly the entire nation, with some above-normal readings only
in the Southeast and Northwest.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 90 billion cubic feet to 3.577 trillion
cubic feet.
Total stocks stand about 4 percent below last year's level
and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.
The EIA will not be releasing weekly inventory data or other
data this week because of the government shutdown. The agency
said energy companies should continue to submit their data to
the EIA and it will be processed after the furlough period.
Early estimates from traders showed most expect between 74
bcf and 91 bcf were injected into inventories, compared with a
year-ago build of 54 bcf and a five-year average increase of 75
bcf for that week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected during the next five days.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is not updating its
daily reactor status report because of the government shutdown.
However, Reuters data showed about 15,300 megawatts, or 16
percent of U.S. capacity, was likely offline, up from 14,800 MW
out on Monday but down from 24,500 MW out a year ago and a
five-year average outage rate of 20,600 MW.
(editing by Jim Marshall)