* Cooler weather remains on tap for late this month

* Prices remain above key technical resistance levels

* No weekly EIA inventory report due to government shutdown

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower for a third straight session early on Thursday, pressured by profit-taking after climbing to a nearly four-month spot chart high on Wednesday.

The nearby contract is down marginally this week after rising nearly 8 percent last week in continued technical buying amid a cooler weather outlook, the onset of autumn nuclear plant outages, and offshore production cuts due to Tropical Storm Karen.

Some traders said healthy inventories, a fairly quiet tropical front and near record-high production should help cap any gains.

U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly natural gas storage data, typically released early Thursday, will not be issued due to the government shutdown, which ended late Wednesday.

The EIA said on Thursday that schedules for the resumption of reports will be announced as they become available.

A Reuters poll showed traders and analysts on average estimate that U.S. natural gas inventories rose last week by 80 billion cubic feet, compared with a year-ago gain of 54 bcf and the five-year average build of 77 bcf for that week.

At 9:21 a.m. EDT (1321 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.738 per million British thermal units, down 3.1 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The contract traded as high as $3.869 on Wednesday, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June, according to Reuters data.

Prices remain well above key technical resistance at the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late September.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook, issued on Wednesday, again called for below-normal or much-below-normal temperatures for a large portion of the nation, with some above-normal readings in Florida and on the West Coast.

Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories in rose the prior week by 90 bcf to 3.577 trillion cubic feet.

Total stocks stand about 4 percent below last year's level and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring just one low-pressure system in the Atlantic basin on Thursday, but the system had a very low chance for further development.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission resumed issuing its daily reactor status report on Thursday. NRC data showed about 15,000 megawatts, or 15 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline, down from 16,500 MW out on Wednesday, 24,500 MW out a year ago, and a five-year average outage rate of 20,900 MW. (Editing by John Wallace)