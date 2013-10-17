* Colder weather forecasts for most of nation limit downside

* No weekly EIA inventory data due to government shutdown

* Coming up: Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday (Adds analyst quote, EIA natgas storage release dates, performance data, updates cash and futures prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday, pressured for a third straight day as profit taking continued to shave some of last week's gains despite colder weather forecasts that should force more homeowners and businesses to turn on their heaters.

Last week gas prices, backed by production cuts from Tropical Storm Karen and the cooler trend in weather, gained 7.7 percent in the biggest one-week run up in nearly a year.

But prices have lost 1.6 percent in the last three sessions as upside momentum stalled. Colder weather next week could stir more buying, but chart traders said the market was overbought after last week's gains and due for a technical pullback.

"Three consecutive down days could be a bearish signal. Recent temperature forecasts are supportive for natgas, but the weather has to be sustained and there are some doubts about the duration of the cold snap," said Richard Hastings, macro strategist at Global Hunter Securities in North Carolina.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 1.2 cents at $3.757 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.727 and $3.801.

Early Wednesday, the nearby contract climbed to near a four-month high of $3.869, then fell and settled slightly lower.

After another day or two of mild weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to average below normal for the rest of the month, particularly in the central United States.

With winter fast approaching, some traders said prices could still move up if the early cold shot sticks around. But others remain skeptical of the upside, noting inventories have already climbed to comfortable levels and production was still flowing at or near a record high.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average estimate that U.S. natural gas inventories rose last week by 80 billion cubic feet.

U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly natural gas storage data, typically released on Thursday, was not issued due to the government shutdown, which ended Wednesday.

The EIA on Thursday said it will release its natural gas inventory report for the week ended Oct. 11 on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). Data for week ended Oct. 18 will be issued on Thursday at its normal time of 10:30 a.m..

EIA data last week showed total U.S. gas inventories stood at 3.577 trillion cubic feet, 3.7 percent below the year-earlier record highs but 1.6 percent above the norm for that week.

The EIA last week also raised its estimate for domestic gas production in 2013, expecting average output this year to post a record high for the third straight year.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. While the gas drilling rig count has fallen in three of the last four weeks, gas production has not showed any signs of slowing from its record-high pace.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, slipped a dime to $3.75, but late Hub differentials firmed slightly to about flat with NYMEX from a 1-cent discount on Wednesday.

Next-day prices on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX fell 7 cents to $3.80, while Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 7 cents lower at $3.87.

