* Front futures break below key moving average support

* Comfortable inventories, record production weigh on prices

* Below-normal temperatures settle into key consuming regions

* Milder extended weather outlook keeps buyers cautious

* Coming up: Reuters natgas storage poll on Wednesday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. natural gas futures ended down for a second straight day on Tuesday, with growing supplies driving the front-month contract to its lowest level in two weeks despite a government report showing a weekly inventory build slightly below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 11 rose by 77 billion cubic feet to 3.654 trillion cubic feet.

The report for that week was delayed due to the government shutdown. EIA will release data for the week ended Oct. 18 on Thursday at its normal time of 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

Some traders viewed the build as neutral or slightly supportive, noting it came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 80 bcf. But others were not impressed, noting it was well above last year's increase of 54 bcf and just above the five-year average gain for that week of 75 bcf.

"The build was pretty much in line with expectations. We've been on a bullish streak, but the market is pretty well-supplied and prices got to fairly high levels," said Jacob Correll, analyst at Schneider Electric in Kentucky.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 8.7 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $3.581 per million British thermal units, after posting a two-week low of $3.573 late in the session.

Technical traders noted the front contract, which posted a four-month high of $3.869 just last week, has settled below key moving average support in its two-day, 4.9 percent slide, sending a signal to chartists that more downside may lie ahead.

While some traders expect the colder weather moving into the Midwest and East this week to temper the sell-off, others note that the milder outlook for early November, comfortable inventories and record-high production could again loosen the supply-demand balance and pressure prices.

MDA Weather Services expects chilly temperatures to dominate the eastern half of the nation for the next 10 days, with some much-below-normal readings forecast for the Midwest. But the private forecaster did note warmer changes for the East later this month and in early November.

The weekly gas storage build trimmed the deficit relative to last year by 23 bcf to 115 bcf, or 3.1 percent below last year's record highs at that time. It added 2 bcf to the surplus versus the five-year average, leaving stocks 57 bcf, or 1.6 percent, above that benchmark.

Injection estimates for Thursday's storage report range from 70 bcf to 84 bcf. That would be well above the 64 bcf build seen during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase for that week of 67 bcf.

The Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has risen in 10 of the last 17 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

The EIA expects U.S. gas production to hit a record high in 2013 for the third straight year.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, slipped 8 cents to $3.70, but late Hub differentials firmed to 4 cents over NYMEX from about flat on Monday.

Next-day quotes on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX edged up 3 cents to $3.94 on the cold midweek outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 14 cents lower at $3.95.

For daily ICE U.S. cash gas prices click on <0#GAS-IDX=ICE>

Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, but computer models so far do not show the system threatening the United States. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Theodore d'Afflisio, Maureen Bavdek, Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)