* Below-normal temperatures on tap for most of nation

* Prices hover near key technical levels

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Thursday, pressured ahead of government storage data expected to show another healthy build to already ample winter inventories.

In addition, traders said a quiet tropical front and near record-high production should weigh on prices despite cooler weather expected for the coming weeks and autumn nuclear power plant outages that remained in full swing, boosting demand for gas-fired replacement generation.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect data to show an increase of about 79 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases weekly inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), above the 64 bcf build in the same week last year and the five-year average increase for the week of 67 bcf.

It will be the second set of inventory data released this week, with a delayed report released Tuesday due to the government shutdown last week. Tuesday's data showed stocks rose 77 bcf in the week that ended Oct. 11, below Reuters poll estimates for an 80 bcf gain, but above the year-ago build of 54 bcf and the five-year average gain of 75 bcf for that week.

At 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.578 per million British thermal units, down 4.1 cents, or just over 1 percent.

The contract traded as high as $3.869 last week, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June, according to Reuters data.

Prices were hovering near the 100-day moving average of $3.62, but settled below the 200-day moving average near $3.70 three times this week, a possible bearish sign for technical traders.

The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late September.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for a large swath of below-normal temperatures in the mid-Continent, with mostly normal readings in the West and some above-normal readings in the Southeast.

Total domestic inventories stand at 3.654 trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below last year's level and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring Tropical Depression Lorenzo in the central Atlantic, well east of Bermuda, with no other tropical cyclone formation expected for the next five days.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 17,200 megawatts, or 18 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Thursday, even with Wednesday's outages, but down from 26,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,600 MW. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)