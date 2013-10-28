* Above-normal temperatures in consuming regions long-term

* Prices break below key technical support

* Nuclear power plant outages remain well below normal

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. natural gas futures tumbled more than 3 percent early on Monday, pressured by revised weather forecasts calling for milder weather in consuming regions of the nation in early November.

In addition, technical traders noted the nearby contract slid below key support at the 100-day moving average, another bearish sign, while nuclear power plant outages remained below average and the tropical front was quiet.

At 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.589 per million British thermal units, down 11.8 cents, or more than 3 percent.

The contract slid 1.5 percent last week, its second straight weekly loss, despite ending higher the past three sessions. It traded as high as $3.869 two weeks ago, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June, according to Reuters data.

The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late September.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for a large swath of below-normal temperatures in the Western third of the country and in northern-tier states, with normal or above-normal readings elsewhere.

The eight- to 14-day forecast, however, called for above-normal temperatures for about the eastern half of the nation and across Texas, with below-normal readings only in the West.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 87 billion cubic feet to 3.741 trillion cubic feet.

Stocks stand just over 2 percent below last year's level and just over 2 percent above the five-year average level.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 15,300 megawatts, or 16 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Monday, down from 28,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 21,700 MW.