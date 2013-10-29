* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Prices remain below key technical support

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower for a second straight day on Tuesday, pressured to a three-week spot chart low on forecasts for milder weather in consuming regions of the nation for the next few weeks.

Technical traders noted the nearby contract remains below key support at the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, another bearish sign, while nuclear power plant outages were still below average and the tropical front was quiet.

At 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire later on Tuesday, were at $3.543 per million British thermal units, down 2.6 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The contract slid as low as $3.538 in electronic trade, the lowest mark for a nearby contract since Oct. 7. It fell nearly 4 percent on Monday, extending last week's 1.5 percent loss, its second straight weekly loss.

It traded as high as $3.869 two weeks ago, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook and the eight- to 14-day outlook, both issued on Monday, called for above-normal temperatures for about the eastern half of the nation and across Texas, with below-normal readings only in the West.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 87 billion cubic feet to 3.741 trillion cubic feet.

Stocks stand just over 2 percent below last year's level and just over 2 percent above the five-year average level.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 26 bcf to 40 bcf, well below the 66 bcf build seen during the same week a year ago and the five-year average increase of 57 bcf for that week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 13,700 megawatts, or 14 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Tuesday, down from 15,300 MW out on Monday, 27,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,800 MW. (editing by Jim Marshall)