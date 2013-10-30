* Milder weather outlook keeps gas prices on the defensive
* Comfortable stockpiles, record production also weigh
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. natural gas futures closed
lower for a third straight day on Wednesday, with mild weather
forecasts pressuring the market though short covering ahead of
what should be a bullish weekly inventory report on Thursday
helped limit the downside.
Front-month prices gapped higher today on the continuation
chart as December took over the spot position with a 13-cent
premium to the November contract which expired on Tuesday.
But the near month is still down 2.3 percent so far this
week despite the roll gain and could see more downside unless
forecasts turn much colder and kick up demand.
"We should see a pretty low (bullish EIA) storage build
tomorrow, but I think there's room to move lower. If you look at
the weather forecast, it's not very supportive," said Jacob
Correll, analyst at Schneider Electric in Kentucky.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 0.9 cent at $3.62 per million British
thermal units, after trading between $3.61 and $3.662. The
nearby contract posted a five-week low of $3.48 on Tuesday.
Technical traders noted the market is oversold and due for a
bounce, but many remained skeptical of the upside without some
sustained cold, noting stockpiles stand at comfortable levels
and production is still flowing at a record-high pace.
The National Weather Service six-to-10-day and
eight-to-14-day outlooks released on Wednesday continued to show
mostly above-normal temperatures for the eastern half of the
nation.
But there are bullish expectations for inventory data to be
issued Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average estimate
that U.S. natural gas inventories rose last week by 36 billion
cubic feet. That would be well below the 66 bcf build seen
during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase
for that week of 57 bcf.
EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories
stood at 3.741 trillion cubic feet, 2.4 percent below last
year's record highs at that time, but 2.1 percent above the
five-year average.
The Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has
increased in 11 of the last 18 weeks, stirring talk that new
pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to
pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA still expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a
record high for the third straight year.
In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry
Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, eased
1 cent to $3.55, with late Hub differentials done at 7 cents
under December futures versus 4 cents over November on Tuesday.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX lost 7 cents to $3.63 on the mild Thursday
outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 1 cent lower at $3.73.
