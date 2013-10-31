* Weekly inventory build above expectations, below average

* Above-normal temperatures ahead for key consuming regions

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data (New throughout, adds analyst quote and EIA production data, updates prices)

By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday, pressured by milder weather forecasts and a bearish weekly inventory report.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total gas inventories rose last week by 38 billion cubic feet to 3.779 trillion cubic feet.

Many traders viewed the build as bearish for prices, noting it came in above the Reuters poll estimate of 36 bcf. But some noted it was well below last year's increase of 66 bcf and the five-year average for that week of 57 bcf. It was the first time the weekly injection fell below the norm in six weeks.

"Today's injection was bearish relative to street expectations. The market continues to soften given the bearish backdrop of high production, fading weather and above normal storage," Mike Tran at CIBC World Markets said in a report.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 3.9 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $3.581 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.56 and $3.659.

Despite a 13-cent roll gain on Wednesday when December took over the front position after November expired, the nearby contract is still down 3.4 percent so far this week as fairly mild forecasts for the next two weeks weigh on sentiment.

With stockpiles at comfortable levels and production flowing at a record-high pace, many traders remain skeptical of any upside, at least until some sustained cold kicks up demand.

MDA Weather Services in its six- to 10-day outlook noted that the East continues to carry warmer risks despite a brief cold shot expected late in the period.

The weekly gas storage build increased the deficit relative to last year by 28 bcf to 120 bcf, or 3.1 percent below last year's record highs at that time. It trimmed 19 bcf from the surplus versus the five-year average, leaving stocks 58 bcf, or 1.6 percent, above that benchmark.

Early injection estimates for next week's storage report range from 33 bcf to 45 bcf. That would be well above the 27 bcf build seen during the same year-ago week and slightly over the five-year average increase of 36 bcf for that week.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. The gas rig count has increased in 11 of the last 18 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

EIA data on Thursday showed that gross gas production hit a record high in August, climbing to 74.82 bcf per day. Output in August was running about 2.3 bcfd, or 3.1 percent, above the same month last year.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, edged up 2 cents to $3.57, with early Hub differentials firming slightly to 6 cents under NYMEX from a 7-cent discount late Wednesday.

Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX slid 38 cents to $3.25 on the mild Friday outlook, while Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was flat at $3.88. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Marguerita Choy and Chris Reese)